Inside Lena Dunham’s London Home and Connecticut Property

Writer and director Lena Dunham has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Luis Felber via surrogate, marking a major milestone five years after leaving Los Angeles for a North London townhouse. Alongside this family expansion, Dunham balances her creative life abroad with a home in Connecticut.

The Bottom Line:

Lena Dunham and husband Luis Felber welcomed their first child via surrogate following Dunham’s 2025 hysterectomy.

The birth arrived 13 days late during a solar eclipse and meteor shower, creating a temporary housing scramble in New York City when their Airbnb reservation expired.

The family maintains a four-story, color-drenched townhouse in North London as their primary creative base alongside a Connecticut property.

A Transatlantic Chapter and New Motherhood

Lena Dunham, creator of the series Girls, has stepped into a transformative new chapter. At age 40, Dunham and her husband Luis Felber welcomed their daughter through surrogacy, as reported in a candid op-ed for Vogue. The arrival followed a deeply personal journey. After undergoing a hysterectomy in 2025, Dunham spoke openly with The Times about facing a sudden end to her biological fertility cycle while looking ahead to alternative ways of expanding her family.

Photo: nypost.com

The birth itself brought unexpected logistical drama. Dunham and Felber had temporarily relocated from their adopted home of London to New York City to stay close to their surrogate. However, the baby arrived nearly two weeks behind schedule. Writing about the experience, Dunham noted that her daughter appeared “13 days late, in the face of a solar eclipse and a meteor shower.” Because they had not anticipated the delay, their temporary Airbnb rental ran out and had been booked by frat boys on vacation, leaving the new parents navigating a surreal limbo.

Describing her initial moments meeting her daughter in the hospital room, Dunham shared a picture of profound emotional clarity. “I saw her face, gasping just as she did,” she wrote, adding that she felt “bashful and dizzy with joy” upon locking eyes with the newborn.

From Los Angeles to North London and Connecticut Real Estate

The birth of her daughter caps off a sprawling lifestyle shift that began five years ago. Dunham officially traded the palm trees of Los Angeles for the streets of the British capital, selling her primary West Coast property in the process. According to reporting from Realestate.com.au, Dunham and Felber snapped up a striking four-story townhouse in North London.

View this post on Instagram about inside lena dunham london, Lena Dunham London home From Instagram — related to inside lena dunham london, Lena Dunham London home

This London residence functions as both their primary home base and a creative escape. The interior is eclectic, featuring bold color palettes dominated by vibrant shades of green and pink that match Dunham’s colorful aesthetic. Dunham has praised the emotional reset that British life provided her, noting that the city’s wide streets and unfamiliar architecture offered a welcome blank slate.

Photo: yahoo.com

Lena Dunham’s Key Real Estate and Life Milestones Milestone Location Details Los Angeles Exit California, USA Sold primary L.A. home five years ago to relocate across the Atlantic. London Home Base North London, UK Purchased a four-story townhouse featuring vibrant green and pink design choices. New York Relocation (Temporary) New York City, USA Stayed in an Airbnb ahead of the birth to remain close to their surrogate. Home Connecticut, USA Established a U.S. base alongside their primary London residence.

The Creative Evolution Behind “Too Much” and Beyond

Dunham’s real estate footprint reflects a balancing act between her professional commitments in the United States and her domestic rhythm in Europe. Her creative engine remains operational across borders. She celebrated the UK special screening of her project Too Much at London’s Barbican Centre, reinforcing how her artistic output has intertwined with her British surroundings.

Inside Film Set Designer's Light-Filled London Home 🏡, 128sqm/1377sqft Townhouse

While many American creators flee abroad, Dunham has embedded herself in London’s cultural fabric while keeping roots on the East Coast through her Connecticut home. As she adjusts to life with her newborn daughter, this cross-continental setup ensures she remains connected to the global entertainment industry without sacrificing the sanctuary she built.

What are your thoughts on Dunham’s transatlantic lifestyle shift and her candid approach to sharing her family’s journey? Let us know in the comments below.