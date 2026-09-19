Legendary Dolphin Train Returns to Prague After 23 Years

The legendary German train VT 18.16 DR, known as Delfín due to its aerodynamic shape, returned to Prague on Thursday evening after a 23-year absence, drawing crowds of hundreds of enthusiasts who greeted the historic machine like a movie star.

For rail aficionados across Central Europe, the arrival of the Delfín at Prague’s main railway station marked an emotional homecoming. Organized by the Dresden-based company Maertens Reisen via a scenic route from Dresden through the Ore Mountains and Karlovy Vary, the journey celebrated the resurrection of what is considered one of the most technically and organizationally demanding railway restorations in current Germany, as reported by PrahaIN.cz.

The path back to the rails was anything but straightforward. Originally slated for a debut in June of last year, the relaunch suffered delays after testing uncovered faults within the electrical and braking systems of the decades-old unit. According to updates published by the restoration society SVT Görlitz, months of intensive labor by dedicated volunteers and technical partners were required to rectify the problems.

Engineering a Legend Back to Life

Restoring a complete unit rather than a single locomotive or passenger coach demands extraordinary resources. The overhaul of the VT 18.16 unit ultimately surpassed seven million euros in total expenses. State subsidies provided a financial cushion, while the rest of the budget relied on private donations and over 80,000 hours of labor logged by members of the SVT Görlitz association.

Built in 1963 within the former German Democratic Republic, the Delfín units were masterpieces of engineering. Powered by twin engines generating 2,000 horsepower, these trainsets achieved speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour. Depending on seasonal demand, operators could configure the formations to feature anywhere from 160 to 300 seats, complete with an onboard dining car.

A Symbol of Cold War Diplomacy on Rails

During the Cold War, the Delfín operated international express services across the Iron Curtain. The units anchored the Vindobona express route, connecting Berlin, Prague, Tábor, and Vienna. Into the early 1980s, services like the Karlex and Karola linked Leipzig and Berlin with towns including Karlovy Vary and Vojtanov.

Photo: prahain.cz

For citizens living behind the Iron Curtain, the sight of the aerodynamic train gliding past local platforms offered a glimpse of the wider world. Its unusual styling separated it from other trains, turning routine transit into a bridge. The recent return of the unit to Czech tracks evokes that age of transnational rail travel, bridging a generational gap for younger fans who previously only knew the train from archival photographs.

The Journey Ahead for the Restored Icon

Following its reception in Prague, the itinerary for the VT 18.16 unit maintains a brisk pace. On Friday, September 18, the train operated a protocol run transporting passengers from Prague to Benešov, setting the stage for its role at the seventh annual Steam Locomotive Festival in Benešov u Prahy over the weekend, as noted by PrahaIN.cz.

Photo: zdopravy.cz

German operations similarly kicked off with weekend excursions running from Halberstadt to Thale in Saxony-Anhalt, before the train takes up residence at its depot in Radebeul on the outskirts of Dresden. While initial tickets for the reopening runs sold out, the association’s successful overcoming of technical hurdles ensures that this survivor of mid-century design will grace European rails for years to come. Have you ever spotted a classic international express train like the Vindobona, or does railway heritage hold a special place in your travel memories? Let us know in the comments below.