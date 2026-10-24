Interior Minister Announces Completion of Stray Animal Collection Across Turkey

Mustafa Çiftçi announced that the nationwide removal of stray animals and their transfer to shelters or natural habitats has reached 100 percent completion across Turkey, Lider Haber reported. The massive administrative push concluded on October 21, 2026, when the final stray animal in Diyarbakir was secured in a shelter.

From Rural Provinces to Metropolitan Hubs

The nationwide initiative launched in stages, beginning first across 51 provinces that do not hold metropolitan status. Operations expanded into Turkey’s 30 metropolitan municipalities by August, requiring local authorities to construct shelters and natural life zones to house the incoming animal population. Minister Çiftçi confirmed during a live broadcast on Lider Haber that municipal teams carried out intake, medical treatment, sterilization, and adoption programs before hitting the final target this week.

Complementing the shelter intake phase, state oversight has simultaneously targeted animal welfare standards and facility compliance. Inspectors from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry conducted fifth periodic inspections across all 81 provinces to review animal protection legislation enforcement, Anadolu Ajansı reported. Inspections resulted in investigation permits for 7 municipal presidents and 74 public servants due to allegations of poor treatment and operational negligence in local shelters, according to Evrensel.

Photo: TRT Haber

Transforming Food Waste Into Animal Feed

To sustain the newly populated shelter infrastructure, authorities have integrated municipal and institutional food waste management systems directly into animal care operations. Government inspections revealed that public facilities including state student dormitories under the Credit and Hostels Institution, military barracks, hospitals, prisons, hotels, and restaurants routinely channel surplus food waste through local governorates and municipalities.

Machinery and equipment capable of converting food scraps into animal feed operate in 74 provinces across Turkey. These installations achieve a combined daily production capacity of 65,352 kilograms, with current daily output registered as 31,274 kilograms. Provinces including Iğdır, Kahramanmaraş, Kırıkkale, Kocaeli, Kütahya, Samsun, and Tunceli currently lack specialized conversion machinery. Ministry officials have outlined plans to incentivize local authorities in those remaining regions to install processing equipment, thereby cutting shelter maintenance budgets and utilizing surplus resources.

Photo: Anadolu Ajansı

Animal Welfare Groups Solicit Public Donations for Shelters

Despite the official declaration that stray animals have been cleared from public streets, animal welfare organizations and shelter operators continue to solicit public donations through social media channels. Independent rescue groups frequently publish appeals covering shelter upkeep, emergency veterinary treatments for injured animals, and infrastructure supplies. Legal experts note that public fundraising campaigns remain regulated under Turkey’s Aid Collection Law No. 2860, requiring explicit official permits from administrative authorities to ensure financial transparency and prevent unauthorized fund collection on personal digital accounts.