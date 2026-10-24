Jordanian Documentary “Concrete Land” Wins at London Film Festival

On October 24, 2026, the 70th London Film Festival awarded its prestigious Grierson Documentary Competition prize to Jordanian-Palestinian filmmaker Asmahan Bkerat, as reported by BBC, the Grierson Award went to the Jordanian documentary debut Concrete Land (also known as Teyaha>) by director Asmahan Bkerat.

Alongside Sergei Loznitsa’s archival-driven Soviet-era documentary Imperium winning the top official competition prize, Bkerat claimed the Grierson Documentary Competition trophy for her observational feature capturing the displacement and quiet resilience of a Bedouin family on the outskirts of Amman.

The festival’s juries leaned toward observational realism over fiction, honoring a style of filmmaking where the camera records daily life without director-led commentary, narration, or manipulation, leaving interpretation entirely to the viewer.

Photo: alwasat.ly

Observational Realism Triumphs in London

Concrete Land (Teyaha>), directed by Asmahan Bkerat, won the Grierson Award at the 70th London Film Festival.

The feature chronicles three generations of the displaced Bedouin Al-Najjar family as they struggle against rapid urban expansion in Jordan.

Sergei Loznitsa’s archival documentary Imperium claimed the festival’s main competition prize, highlighting a night for nonfiction cinema.

Bkerat spent about seven and a half years completing the project, visiting the family around four times a week and amassing more than 400 hours of footage. The film documents the Al-Najjar family, originally displaced from Beersheba, as they move through the encroaching concrete villas of modern city expansion that threaten their traditional pastoral life.

The narrative focuses heavily on micro-interactions: a grandfather of African origin devoted to nature and livestock, a grandmother forming a profound bond with her favorite ewe named Badriya, an overburdened truck-driver father, and a young girl named Iman growing up from nine years old into a TikTok-watching teenager. The project originated when the director and her friend, co-writer and editor Luban Murqa, happened upon the grandmother’s relationship with her ewe during a walk.

The jury noted: This was a portrait of family life distinguished by beauty of observation, achieved with skill and confidence. Through image composition, sound design, and scene construction—and above all, a deep, trusting relationship with the film’s subjects—the director proved her worthiness for the Grierson Award.

Film Title Director Origin / Focus London Film Festival Award Concrete Land (Teyaha>) Asmahan Bkerat Jordanian observational documentary on displaced Bedouins Grierson Documentary Competition Award Edward II the Queer Theo Rolvason Archive-driven look at Derek Jarman’s filmmaking Special Commendation (Documentary Competition) Nine Temples to Heaven Sompot Chidgasornpongse Thai road movie pilgrimage Sutherland Award (First Feature Competition)

Meanwhile, the Sutherland Award for best first feature went to Thai director Sompot Chidgasornpongse for Nine Temples to Heaven, a road movie following a family pilgrimage prompted by an elderly grandmother’s prophecy. Bertil Nilsson’s Mask picked up a special mention in the first feature category, while Rahul Roy’s Aman claimed the short film prize.

Photo: alsaa.net

By refusing to dramatize artificial narrative arcs, Concrete Land preserves the quiet dignity of a vanishing way of life right up to its conclusion, where the family packs into a dilapidated truck to face an urban future.