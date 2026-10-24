Pakistan urges Taliban to take action against militant groups

Pakistan has formally urged the Afghan Taliban government to take verifiable action against militant groups operating from within Afghanistan, rejecting Kabul’s claims that Islamabad is shifting blame for its own internal security lapses. The demand for accountability follows heightened tensions between the two nations, marked by frequent border clashes and Pakistani airstrikes.

Allegations of Militant Support

The Pakistani Ministry of Information issued a statement on X calling on the Taliban to cease any facilitation or support for organizations such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Islamabad maintains that these groups have found sanctuary in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, a charge Kabul consistently denies. According to Pakistani authorities, more than 2,800 militant attacks have occurred since January, resulting in 3,000 deaths, particularly in the northwest and the province of Balochistan. While the TTP is a distinct entity from the Taliban currently governing Afghanistan, it remains closely allied with them.

The ministry cited the seizure of foreign-origin weapons and persistent cross-border infiltration attempts as evidence that requires immediate attention from the Afghan authorities. The ministry also referenced a report covering the first quarter of 2026 that estimated the TTP has between 4,000 and 6,000 fighters. Officials in Islamabad clarified that ongoing military operations near the border are strictly intended to counter militant threats rather than target the Afghan people.

Disputes Over Regional Stability

The diplomatic friction intensified following claims made by former U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who suggested that Pakistan was arming Afghans to combat the Taliban and recruiting individuals to fight against anti-Pakistani insurgents. The Pakistani government formally rejected these allegations, labeling them as unfounded and unresponsive to their documented security concerns.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Afghan Taliban government, dismissed Pakistan’s security narrative, stating that Kabul holds no interest in destabilizing its neighbor and lacks the capacity to fund or foment unrest abroad. On Friday, Mujahid further asserted that Kabul bears no responsibility for the current insecurity within Pakistan. Meanwhile, Kabul recently reported that its own forces killed 28 fighters and captured 32 others, including alleged members of the Islamic State who had crossed the border from Pakistan.

While Pakistan continues to conduct military operations near the Afghan border, the extent to which the Taliban government will move to address the presence of the TTP and BLA remains unclear. The two nations remain at an impasse, with Kabul continuing to deny that its territory is being utilized to launch attacks against Pakistan.