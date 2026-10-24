Kimi Antonelli Takes US Grand Prix Pole and Eyes World Title

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli secured pole position for the United States Grand Prix on Friday, setting the stage for a potential world championship title. The 20-year-old Italian, who leads the drivers’ standings, must win Sunday’s race while his rivals finish outside the top positions to clinch the historic crown in Austin.

Antonelli’s Surprise Pole at Circuit of the Americas

Kimi Antonelli claimed his seventh pole position of the season on Friday, clocking a 1m34.035s lap to beat Max Verstappen by 0.179 seconds.

P1 for Kimi and P7 for George for tomorrow's Austin GP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/J8syqR76qT — https://x.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/2114119750435397847

Antonelli’s performance surprised many in the paddock, particularly after Ferrari dominated all three practice sessions. The young driver acknowledged the difficulty of the feat, noting, We got pole so we will try to win tomorrow but Max has been very quick and Isack did an incredible job so it is not going to be easy.

Antonelli’s path to this moment began at age five in a go-kart, eventually leading to back-to-back European karting titles in 2020 and 2021. His rapid ascent continued with Italian and German Formula 4 championships in 2022, followed by Formula Regional European and Middle East titles in 2023. Now at 20, he stands on the verge of becoming Italy’s first world champion since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

Kimi Antonelli secured Pole Position for the United States Grand Prix, ahead of the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar QUALI REPORT 👉 https://t.co/RySGfAKkwc#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/j9e2EuwqKE — https://x.com/F1/status/2114133837517324403

The Mathematical Path to a 2026 World Title

With six races remaining in the season, Antonelli holds a 102-point lead over teammate George Russell and a 111-point lead over Lewis Hamilton. While the championship remains mathematically open, Antonelli is the clear favorite to become the sport’s youngest-ever world champion, beating the record previously held by Sebastian Vettel by over three years.

Antonelli must win the United States Grand Prix.

George Russell must finish ninth or lower.

Lewis Hamilton must finish fifth or lower.

If these conditions are not met, the championship fight will likely extend to the upcoming races in Mexico and Brazil. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff noted that performance in Austin is crucial for the development direction for the next year, as the team looks to balance its current title bid with the demands of the 2027 regulations. The team is aiming to consolidate performance, as the field is currently developing at a fearsome rate.

Photo: BBC

Reflecting on the Pressure and Growth

Antonelli’s transition to F1 has been marked by significant growth. Reflecting on his rookie season, he noted that early struggles helped him develop mentally. When you have one year of experience, one full year in Formula 1, you come back the next year and you just feel better, he said. He added that working with the same group of people for a second year has made a significant difference in how the team handles difficult situations.

Lewis Hamilton, who was replaced by Antonelli at Mercedes, has praised the youngster’s ability to handle the spotlight. Kimi was around the team, following us a lot, particularly in the last year that I was there, Hamilton noted. Jenson Button also weighed in on the 20-year-old’s composure, stating, I think it’s youth, he’s just not ever felt pressure or stress like that—it comes with age and years in the sport.

"Feels good to be back" 💪Kimi Antonelli storms to Pole Position in Austin, putting him in prime position in the race for the Drivers' Title! 😮‍💨#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/C2KZdBckyB — https://x.com/F1/status/2114128804281237608

Operational Concerns at COTA

The weekend at the Circuit of the Americas has seen several topics share the paddock. Beyond the title race, the track surface has faced scrutiny. Max Verstappen has called the bumps at the circuit “unacceptable” and a risk to drivers’ spines. Williams driver Carlos Sainz spoke on Thursday in a personal capacity, questioning whether the season finale races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi will proceed as planned. The FIA has clarified that the situation is considered fine and the calendar remains unchanged.

As the sport prepares for Sunday’s 3:00 p.m. CT start, all eyes remain on whether Antonelli can maintain his momentum and secure the title in his second season. Even if the championship fight leaves Austin alive, the results will set the tone for the remainder of the 2026 calendar.

RIDE EM, COWBOY!! 😤 AUSTIN GP POLE FOR KIMI 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WwzacbfoiT — https://x.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/2114121788711977429