Christian Horner: Lewis Hamilton held secret Red Bull meeting in 2012

Lewis Hamilton nearly joined Red Bull for the 2013 season after holding a covert meeting at Adrian Newey’s house near Ascot, according to revelations in Christian Horner’s upcoming memoir, Drive. The blockbuster driver pairing with Sebastian Vettel ultimately collapsed due to financial friction and internal pushback from Helmut Marko, altering Formula 1 history and paving the way for Hamilton’s move to Mercedes.

Red Bull Missed a Rivalry with Hamilton

Historical Re-Routing: Had the deal materialized, Red Bull would have featured an intra-team rivalry between Vettel and Hamilton, presenting a tantalising prospect for the team.

Commercial Valuation: Simon Fuller’s representation of Hamilton meant any agreement would have demanded staggering sums, presenting a financial hurdle that caused Horner not to pursue the idea with forcefulness.

Legacy Adjustments: Hamilton’s subsequent six world championships with Mercedes and his 2025 transfer to Ferrari underline the immense butterfly effect triggered by Red Bull walking away from the negotiations.

The Secret Meeting at Adrian Newey’s House

In 2012, Hamilton was growing disillusioned with McLaren amid persistent mechanical failures and a deteriorating relationship with teammate Jenson Button, as motorsport.com reported. The friction prompted Hamilton’s father, Anthony, to place a phone call to Christian Horner.

That initial outreach led directly to a clandestine gathering at the home of Adrian Newey. What will it take to join you guys? Hamilton asked as the meeting commenced, according to Horner’s account detailed by planetf1.com. Horner noted that Newey looked visibly ecstatic at the prospect of engineering a car for the 2008 world champion.

Christian Horner's BOMBSHELL: Lewis Hamilton Asked What Stood Between Him and Red Bull

The prospect of pairing Hamilton alongside reigning world champion Sebastian Vettel presented a mouthwatering tactical advantage for the outfit. However, obstacles quickly emerged to derail the high-stakes recruitment drive before formal contracts could be drafted.

Element The Red Bull Bid (2012) The Mercedes Reality Primary Decision Maker Christian Horner / Adrian Newey Ross Brawn / Niki Lauda Potential Teammate Sebastian Vettel Stumbling Block Staggering financial demands & Helmut Marko

Internal Resistance and Financial Roadblocks

While Newey championed the addition of an elite driver capable of extracting maximum downforce and pace in mixed weather conditions, internal resistance proved formidable. Helmut Marko pushed back against the acquisition, feeling apprehensive about how Hamilton’s arrival might impact his protégé, Vettel.

Photo: planetf1.com

Compounding the internal politics was the sheer scale of the financial package required. Simon Fuller, representing Hamilton, opened negotiations with exceptionally high financial expectations. Horner acknowledged that the demands involved staggering sums, leading Red Bull to abandon any forceful pursuit of the deal.

Recognizing that a driver of Hamilton’s caliber would inevitably find a receptive suitor elsewhere, Horner anticipated the move to Brackley. Hamilton finalized his departure from McLaren at the end of 2012, joining Ross Brawn and Niki Lauda at Mercedes to construct one of the most dominant dynasties in motorsport history.

🚨 | 𝗡𝗘𝗪: 𝗛𝗢𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗡 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗜𝗦: “𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗬 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥.” Christian Horner has revealed just how highly Red Bull rated Lewis Hamilton when they explored signing him in 2012.He describes Lewis at the time… pic.twitter.com/LNWZHVhLxp — https://x.com/TheF1Hook/status/2112530271774061026