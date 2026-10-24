Uli Hoeneß: Bayern will not pursue Florian Wirtz from Liverpool

FC Bayern Munich has ruled out any renewed pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to club supervisory board member Uli Hoeneß. Speaking to the Welt am Sonntag, the 74-year-old official addressed lingering transfer speculation surrounding the 23-year-old German international, confirming the club has no current plans to revisit a deal.

Wirtz Remains Under Contract at Anfield

Long-Term Stability: Wirtz remains firmly under contract at Anfield, rendering any fantasy or market speculation regarding an imminent Bundesliga return completely unfounded.

Wirtz remains firmly under contract at Anfield, rendering any fantasy or market speculation regarding an imminent Bundesliga return completely unfounded. Roster Valuation: Liverpool’s financial investment of roughly €125 million leads to attempts to better integrate him for Premier League fixtures.

Bayern Squad Construction: Munich’s front office will not resume efforts for Florian Wirtz, maintaining their current attacking configuration around Jamal Musiala without him.

The Decision Behind the Bayern Snub

In the summer of 2025, Bayern pursued the playmaker heavily when he played for Bayer Leverkusen. The club envisioned Wirtz pairing directly with Jamal Musiala to anchor the Munich attack.

Uli Hoeneß on whether he is glad Bayern missed out on Florian Wirtz:“No. Because Florian would play much better for us than he does at Liverpool. I watch a lot of his games. They haven’t integrated him properly at all. At Leverkusen, he got every ball; at Liverpool, he’s just… pic.twitter.com/JzBxJcwXF8” — https://x.com/Anfield_Sector/status/2113664052199047321

Instead, Wirtz opted for a high-profile move to England. Liverpool finalized the transfer by paying approximately €125 million to Leverkusen. Yet the transition across the North Sea proved difficult for the young midfielder.

Persistent criticism followed him into the start of the 2026/27 campaign. Those early struggles triggered wide-ranging media speculation over a potential departure, with Munich frequently cited as a logical landing spot. Hoeneß quickly extinguished those rumors.

Bayern Munich executive Uli Hoeneß: "Florian [Wirtz] would play much better for us than he does at Liverpool. I watch a lot of the team’s games. They haven’t integrated him properly at all. In Leverkusen, he got every ball; in Liverpool, he’s just one of many.” pic.twitter.com/vJVgEfCI27″ — https://x.com/AnfieldEdition/status/2114020524271845752

Tactical Misalignment at Anfield

Hoeneß admitted that missing out on the player remains a source of regret for the Bayern hierarchy. He argued that the German international would produce at a higher level within Munich’s tactical system than he currently does under the Reds’ management.

The veteran club patron monitors numerous matches involving the English side. Based on his observations, he pointed directly to flaws in how the coaching staff integrates the playmaker.

In Leverkusen, the offense ran entirely through him as every possession initiated at his feet. At Liverpool, Hoeneß noted, he has become just another player in a crowded squad.

Metric / Detail Bayer Leverkusen (Prior Stint) Liverpool FC (Current Term) Transfer Fee N/A (Home Club) Approx. €125 Million Offensive Role Primary Playmaker (Focal Point) Rotational Attacking Option Recent Form Consistent High Output Opening Goal in 4-3 UCL Win vs. Villarreal

Wirtz Scores First Goal of the Season

Despite the broader tactical criticisms from Germany, recent fixtures suggest a positive shift in momentum for the midfielder. Wirtz delivered an encouraging performance in the Champions League, finding the back of the net for his first goal of the season during a dramatic 4-3 victory over Villarreal.