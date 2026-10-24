Obama Slams Trump Over Iran War and High Consumer Prices

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail, attacking the Trump administration over the Iran war and high consumer prices while rallying voters for Democratic candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Early voting is already underway in the contest that will decide which party controls Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term. On Saturday, Obama traveled to Cleveland, Ohio, to campaign for candidates Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown. Later, he was scheduled to appear in Michigan to support Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Speaking to supporters, the former president directed sharp criticism at the White House over economic pressures and foreign policy.

Barack Obama’s Full Ohio Rally Speech: Trump Criticism, Rising Costs, Iran War | AC1Z

“This election is our last best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration,” Obama said in Cleveland, describing the vote as a vital institutional check.

“This is a circuit breaker in the system. We need to flip that circuit breaker. We need to start bringing some accountability to this administration,” he added, targeting the president and cabinet members over stalled progress in lowering consumer costs alongside the ongoing military campaign against Iran.

'The Current President Chose To Make A Series Of Bad Decisions': Obama Slams Trump Over Iran War

Meanwhile, Donald Trump cast his early ballot in Florida before heading to Georgia on Saturday to hold a campaign rally for Republican candidates.

November 3 Elections Determine Congressional Control

Date Political Figure Campaign Location Key Focus Saturday Barack Obama Cleveland, Ohio Stumping for Amy Acton and Sherrod Brown Saturday Barack Obama Michigan Pushing for Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed Saturday Donald Trump Georgia Holding a rally for Republican candidates November 3 U.S. Electorate Nationwide Midterm elections determining congressional control

The outcome on November 3 will determine the legislative balance in Washington for the remainder of Trump’s presidency, setting up a high-stakes finish to the autumn campaign season.

Barack Obama Attacks Trump's Policies on Inflation, Iran, Tariffs and Government Ethics | AC1Z