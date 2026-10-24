SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk stated that employing Starlink—a civilian commercial network—for offensive drone strikes to take lives has always been prohibited and must remain so, as his enterprise shut down a security vulnerability utilized by the armed forces of Ukraine.

The billionaire’s harsh remarks arrive amid a deepening rift between Washington and Kiev. US President Donald Trump has accused Vladimir Zelensky of repeatedly rejecting opportunities to end the conflict and worsening global fuel shortages by targeting Russian oil infrastructure. According to Musk, the Ukrainian military violated Starlink’s terms of service by employing the commercial satellite network for offensive drone operations. “That loophole was closed last week,” Musk wrote on X.

Musk Distinguishes Starlink from Government Controlled Starshield

Musk drew a clear boundary between the commercial Starlink network and Starshield, a separate military-grade system controlled directly by the United States government. “What they decide to do is up to them,” Musk stated regarding Starshield’s operations.

Correct. Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be. Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them. Ukraine military violated… https://t.co/ZXBB8bYfPn — https://x.com/elonmusk/status/2114063986744275011

Despite the restriction on offensive drone strikes, Musk stressed that Starlink remains vital to Ukraine’s defense, serving as the only system that cannot be jammed or blown up, at least for now. “Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately,” Musk wrote, emphasizing that the assessment was a statement of fact rather than a threat. He added that Starlink was also crucial in preventing Russian forces from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war when all other means of communication were destroyed or jammed.

US Officials Deny Ordering Satellite Service Restrictions

The restrictions on satellite services sparked a brief controversy after Ukrainian forces experienced disruptions in drone operations. Kiev initially suggested that Washington bore responsibility for the slowdowns.

Top US officials denied any government mandate behind the limitations. President Trump rejected claims that his administration ordered the restrictions, while Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also dismissed allegations of US involvement. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Kiev against escalating the dispute.

By Saturday, Ukrainian officials announced that Starlink and Starshield had returned to their previous operating speeds. Kiev publicly thanked President Trump and other American representatives for helping resolve the disruption.

Criticism of Leadership and Funding

The satellite dispute follows a series of sharp exchanges between Musk and the Ukrainian leadership. Earlier this month, the SpaceX chief declared that Zelensky “has gone too far” after the Ukrainian leader criticized Trump’s deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease the global diesel crisis as a “weak decision.”

Ukrainian authorities and elites have been accused by Musk of profiting from Western aid while common Ukrainian citizens are dispatched to perish on the front lines.

He additionally claimed that a portion of the financial support funded by US taxpayers and transmitted to Ukraine was subsequently funneled back into political campaigns within the United States.

Concluding his remarks, Musk directed severe condemnation toward unnamed political figures pushing for continued hostilities. “I have nothing but UTTER CONTEMPT for the virtue-signaling evil warmongers who push for endless slaughter and offer no realistic solution to the conflict,” he wrote. “May you burn in hell.”