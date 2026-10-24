Mariko Mori Returns to Tokyo for Major Mori Art Museum Retrospective

Opening on October 31, 2026, the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo will host Mariko Mori: All That Shines, a major retrospective spanning over three decades of the Japanese multimedia artist’s futuristic vision. Running through March 28, 2027, the exhibition marks Mori’s first major institutional retrospective in Japan since her 2002 presentation Pure Land at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, mymymodernmet.com reported.

Three Decades of Multimedia Evolution

The upcoming exhibition brings together approximately 40 works across photography, video, drawing, sculpture, and immersive installations. Spanning more than thirty years of creative output, the retrospective traces how Mori’s artistic scope has transformed over time. Her early career focused predominantly on contemporary Japanese society and identity, while her later practice expanded into the cosmos, human consciousness, and the environment.

Tokyo Show Features Ritual Video and Brainwave Installation

Among the earliest pieces featured in Tokyo is Miko No Inori, a 1996 performance-based video highlighting the artist’s enduring fascination with ancient ritual and personal identity. Visitors will also encounter Wave UFO, a prominent 1999–2002 installation housed inside a futuristic fiberglass dome. Notably, the piece incorporates a functioning brainwave biofeedback interface, allowing participants to observe visual representations generated entirely by their own neural activity.

Translating Neutrinos Into Light

Science, technology, and celestial phenomena drive much of the retrospective. In Tom Na H-iu, created in 2006, Mori translates real-time neutrino emissions from distant supernova explosions into pulses of light, turning invisible universal events into a direct sensory experience. This dedication to merging technological innovation with spiritual inquiry also defines her large-scale outdoor sculptures.

Outdoor Works Align with the Winter Solstice Sun

Documentation of monumental works like Primal Rhythm: Sun Pillar from 2011 and Ring: One with Nature from 2016 will be on display. Both outdoor installations are carefully positioned within natural landscapes to align precisely with the winter solstice sun, fusing contemporary engineering with ancient understandings of celestial movements.

Mori Art Museum Hosts Exhibition Through March 2027

Mariko Mori: All That Shines will be on view at the Mori Art Museum, located on the 53rd floor of the Roppongi Hills Mori Tower in Minato City, Tokyo, from October 31, 2026, through March 28, 2027.