Illinois Tool Works Stock Trades at EUR 246.10 Ahead of Q3 Earnings Release

Illinois Tool Works stock trades at EUR 246.10 during weekend trading on October 24, 2026, as investors prepare for the company’s third-quarter financial results scheduled for release on October 27, 2026. ad-hoc-news.de reported that the upcoming announcement will include a corporate webcast for market participants.

Weekend Trading Levels and Xetra Schedule

During weekend trading at Lang & Schwarz on October 24, 2026, shares of Illinois Tool Works changed hands at EUR 246.10 at 10:27 a.m. CEST, according to ad-hoc-news.de. The session recorded a quoted bid of EUR 245.60 alongside an ask of EUR 246.60. Continuous real-time quotes remained active through 1:00 p.m. CET/CEST. Following the weekend window, the next standard Xetra trading session is scheduled for October 26, 2026, setting the stage immediately ahead of the corporate disclosures.

Upcoming Third-Quarter Results and Webcast Details

Illinois Tool Works originally announced its third-quarter results date on October 15, 2026. According to the company’s investor relations release, the financial figures will drop on October 27, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CDT. Management will follow the release with an earnings webcast at 9:00 a.m. CDT on the same day. Presentation materials and an audio replay will be made available afterward through the company’s investor relations website, as noted by ad-hoc-news.de.

Event / Metric Details Weekend Stock Price EUR 246.10 (Lang & Schwarz, Oct 24, 2026) Bid / Ask Spread EUR 245.60 / EUR 246.60 Next Xetra Session October 26, 2026 Results Release Date October 27, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. CDT Earnings Webcast October 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CDT

Regulatory Filings and Recent Corporate Disclosures

Ahead of the October results, market activity surrounding Illinois Tool Works has also been reflected in official filings tracked via MarketBeat. Recent SEC documentation includes filings such as a Form 10-Q general quarterly report filed on August 6, 2026, alongside Form 4 statements of changes in beneficial ownership and Form 144 notices of proposed sales of securities involving company insiders like Ernest Scott Santi and Matteo C. Pigozzo.