Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna meet in La Liga

Atletico Madrid will aim to secure their sixth straight win in Spain’s top flight as they prepare to host Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday evening. Diego Simeone’s squad enters the upcoming fixture following a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart in the Champions League, while Deportivo recently played out a 1-1 league draw with Levante.

Saturday’s La Liga slate features several matchups across the division, highlighted by Atletico’s push to maintain their winning momentum at home. Meanwhile, Deportivo face ongoing attacking absences as they travel to the capital.

Atletico Madrid Pursues Sixth Straight Win Against Deportivo

Atletico Madrid enters the weekend fixture determined to build on a strong run of domestic form. Simeone’s side has gelled effectively in recent weeks, though the team had to settle for a stalemate against Stuttgart during midweek European action. Analysts anticipate that the hosts will capitalize on their current rhythm.

Atlético Madrid vs Deportivo La Coruña — the Metropolitano test for a side that cannot find a winPreview · LaLiga · Matchday 10 · Saturday 24 October 2026Atlético Madrid sit second in LaLiga with 22 points from nine games and have lost only once. Deportivo La Coruña, back in… — https://x.com/ml_previews/status/2113926036626796717

On the opposing side, Deportivo La Coruna arrives at the match dealing with notable squad limitations. Their recent 1-1 draw with Levante showed defensive resilience, but ongoing attacking absences have hampered their offensive output in recent weeks. Observers project an Atletico Madrid 2-0 Deportivo La Coruna outcome, expecting the home side to navigate the fixture without major complications.

Rayo Vallecano and Elche Put Unbeaten Runs on the Line

Elsewhere in Spain, Rayo Vallecano and Elche will put their recent three-game unbeaten runs to the test when they clash on Saturday. The home side comes into the contest following a 1-1 draw against Getafe, while Elche played out a scoreless stalemate with Villarreal in their previous outing.

Both clubs display solid organizational form heading into the weekend. While the match is expected to remain tightly contested, analysts suggest that home advantage could provide Rayo the necessary edge to secure all three points in a predicted Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Elche result.

Racing de Santander Seeks Improvement Against Espanyol

At Campos de Sport de El Sardinero, two sides searching for consistency will lock horns as Racing de Santander welcomes Espanyol. Both clubs currently sit near the lower half of the standings, with Racing occupying 17th place and Espanyol sitting 16th, each holding eight points from their opening nine matches.

Neither side has established reliable momentum this season, leading analysts to forecast a closely fought contest. With both teams possessing some capability in the final third, a low-scoring draw appears the most likely outcome, with a Racing de Santander 1-1 Espanyol scoreline anticipated by observers.

Valencia and Villarreal Meet in Regional Showdown

Valencia and Villarreal will both target a return to winning ways when they face off on Saturday afternoon. Los Che enter the contest following a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao, while Villarreal played out a goalless draw with Elche in their last fixture.

Valencia will be the fresher of the two teams on Saturday, but Villarreal can call upon a lot of quality, and analysts tip the Yellow Submarine to shade a close match, projecting a Valencia 1-2 Villarreal final score.