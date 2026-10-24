Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Five Russian Data Centers and AI Projects

Ukrainians launched an October drone campaign striking five Russian data centers, disrupting cloud storage, digital payments, and navigation apps nationwide. The attacks heavily damage infrastructure tied to state surveillance and artificial intelligence development, according to European media reports.

Targeted Locations Across Three Russian Regions

The military operation unfolded over several weeks in October, targeting facilities operated by major Russian technology firms. Search giant Yandex saw its infrastructure struck in three separate locations: facilities in Ryazan, Kaluga, and Vladimir fell on October 7, 9, and 11.

The strikes continued as Sber data center in Balakovo, located in the Saratov region, was hit on October 14. Four days later, on October 18, a facility belonging to the social media platform VKontakte in St. Petersburg was also bombed. Together, Yandex, Sber, and VKontakte manage the vast majority of consumer internet infrastructure in Russia, handling ride-hailing apps, digital payments, and cloud storage.

Severe Damage to Supercomputers and Artificial Intelligence Projects

The strikes struck deep into Russia’s technological ambitions. Yandex housed three supercomputers used for artificial intelligence development within its hit facilities, all of which ranked among the top 500 globally. The most powerful system, located in Ryazan, previously ranked 19th in the world before dropping out of the top 100 following the fire and blast damage.

Analysts note that data centers function as vulnerable targets. “Facing such a heavy blow, it is hard to imagine that anything could remain without serious damage. Data center equipment is both fragile and expensive, and maintenance is not easy. The smoke caused by the fire is enough to significantly damage electronic equipment,” said Mikhail Klimarev, head of the Internet Protection Society, highlighting how intense heat and smoke ruin fragile microchips and cooling systems.

Prior to the drone strikes, Russian technology already lagged several years behind development in the United States and China. Furthermore, Russian firms cannot legally import the Nvidia A100 processors required to operate the crippled Yandex supercomputers.

Involvement in State Surveillance and European Sanctions Enforcement

The targeted facilities served more than commercial functions. The Kremlin integrates its information technology sector into hybrid warfare and intelligence operations. Under the Russian SORM regulatory framework, all domestic internet providers must install backdoors granting the Federal Security Service direct access to user data and communications. VKontakte itself was banned in Ukraine back in 2017 for functioning as a state mouthpiece.

Photo: Yahoo

In addition, Russian authorities use artificial intelligence tools to spread disinformation, rewriting genuine news stories with pro-Kremlin falsehoods and deploying deepfake audio mimicking European political figures. While European Union sanctions already prohibit providing information technology services, software, and cloud computing to Russian businesses, enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to catch entities dodging restrictions through intermediate shell companies and anonymous hosting providers.

Unexpected Shifts in the Domestic Digital Market

While the bombing created severe disruptions for citizens attempting to order goods, call rides, or access cloud files, experts observe that the destruction could inadvertently alter Russia’s isolated digital architecture. Moscow previously enforced a strict sovereign internet policy, compelling corporations to store all data locally to reduce reliance on Western tech.

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Now, with domestic servers compromised, Klimarev suggests that local businesses will likely look outward to rent computing capacity in Europe. He also projects that the Kremlin may ease digital controls to cushion the wider economic blow dealt by the drone campaign.