Omar El Sayed – World Editor

Italian authorities deployed 500 additional soldiers and mobilized 1,400 law enforcement personnel across Milan on Saturday following violent clashes, looting, and vandalism during the previous weekend’s protests.

The security response follows unrest, which saw demonstrators clash with police in Milan, Turin, and Bologna. In Milan, rioters attacked police with stones and pyrotechnics, set fire to a construction site, and targeted shopping areas near the Duomo, prompting luxury boutiques to shutter behind wooden panels and security shutters.

Military Presence and Retail Fortifications in Milan

By Saturday morning, the center of Italy’s fashion capital resembled an operational security zone. Five Lince armored military vehicles took up positions near the Duomo square, flanked by water cannons and heavily armed rapid-response units. Retailers along premier shopping corridors rushed to reinforce their storefronts with plywood boards, while major department stores like Rinascente announced early closures. The heightened precautions directly impacted weekend commerce.

The national police launched coordinated preemptive raids across 18 Italian cities ahead of the weekend demonstrations, identifying roughly one hundred individuals and detaining 51 minors. Authorities seized weapons, electronic devices, and items suspected to be stolen during the prior week’s looting. Matteo Piantedosi stated that law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the underground networks organizing these youth groups, while Milanese prosecutors opened formal criminal proceedings for robbery and destruction of property.

Divergent Demonstrations and Student Protests

Despite preemptive police house searches and widespread transport checks at railway and metro stations, hundreds of students gathered near the Castello Sforzesco. Waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-fascist slogans, the crowd marched through the city. Demonstrators voiced direct opposition to Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini, protesting government war expenditures and economic conditions. A tüntetést szervező Movimento 17 ottobre.

Photo: Euronews

Police blockaded the initial procession, though organizers emphasized their intent to avoid direct confrontations. Once cordons lifted, the unauthorized marches split into disparate factions. Unmasked high school students demonstrated outside police headquarters to denounce inflation and deteriorating educational infrastructure, while a smaller nationalist youth contingent assembled elsewhere to demand “remigration.”

City Primary Incident Location Reported Law Enforcement Actions Milan Duomo Square / Castello Sforzesco 500 deployed soldiers, Lince armored vehicles, water cannons, preemptive house searches Torino Porta Nuova Railway Station Feltrinelli bookstore ransacked, 12 individuals detained (10 minors) Bologna Railway Station Square Tear gas and water cannons deployed against crowds throwing stones and smoke bombs

Transnational Unrest Across European Capitals

The Italian demonstrations mirror wider societal friction unfolding across Europe, driven by mounting economic pressures and cost-of-living crises. In Madrid, thousands of retirees marched to demand stronger guarantees for state pension frameworks amid an acute national housing shortage. Similar demonstrations over soaring rental costs and weakened tenant protections played out in Lisbon. Meanwhile, student groups in Albania mobilized against academic corruption and institutional underfunding, demanding the resignation of Edi Rama.

Photo: Világgazdaság

Prime Minister Meloni condemned the domestic violence, asserting that the right to protest does not grant license to vandalize urban centers. Conversely, Giuseppe Sala cautioned that institutions must address the underlying socioeconomic grievances fueling the youth demonstrations, while Marco Barbieri, a Confcommercio Milano főtitkára a történtekről úgy fogalmazott, hogy mély aggodalommal tölti el, mert ehhez hasonló helyzetre még soha nem volt példa .

As authorities maintain strict cordons and monitor potential flashpoints, the long-term impact of these urban security measures on Italy’s retail economy remains an open question, with national police tallies showing 197 individuals identified, 28 arrested, and 43 formally charged in connection with the unrest.