Dakhla Atlantic Port Construction Exceeds 74 Percent Progress in September 2026

As the fourth quarter of 2026 unfolds, construction on the Port Dakhla Atlantique megaproject has exceeded 74% global completion by the end of September, according to project disclosures. Designated as the largest port construction site in the Kingdom, the multi-billion-dirham maritime infrastructure is moving rapidly through its core developmental milestones.

Financial and Strategic Takeaways

Capital Allocation: The initial investment cost of 13,614.48 million dirhams has been revised to 15,063.56 million dirhams to accommodate extensive project expansions, with budget execution currently standing at 54%.

The initial investment cost of 13,614.48 million dirhams has been revised to 15,063.56 million dirhams to accommodate extensive project expansions, with budget execution currently standing at 54%. Construction Scale: Major engineering works involve 7.5 kilometers of maritime protection structures, over 2,300 meters of port docks, and a 1,330-meter marine access bridge.

Major engineering works involve 7.5 kilometers of maritime protection structures, over 2,300 meters of port docks, and a 1,330-meter marine access bridge. Target Timeline: Payment appropriations are slated at 2,574 million dirhams for 2027, 2,561 million dirhams for 2028, and 2,156.9 million dirhams for 2029, targeting 90% physical advancement in 2027 and final completion by late 2028.

Expanding Maritime Infrastructure and Construction Progress

The progression past the 74% completion threshold at the end of September 2026 confirms the positive momentum surrounding the strategic maritime site. Construction updates provided by the Société Générale des Travaux du Maroc detail intensive ongoing operations across the site’s various heavy engineering components.

🟢Dakhla Atlantic Port: construction progress has reached 56%, with project delivery expected by the end of 2028 and progressive operations set to begin in 2029. This strategic megaproject will strengthen Morocco’s position as a major logistics gateway to Africa and the Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/MlHFXEv7Y8 — https://x.com/Moroccoprojects/status/2059290971188158937

The buildout encompasses 7.5 kilometers of protective maritime structures designed to secure the basin. Furthermore, engineers are installing over 2,300 meters of docking facilities alongside an access bridge spanning 1,330 meters.

Budgetary Framework and Capital Deployment

Financial allocations for the project reflect its status as a cornerstone of regional economic development in the southern provinces. According to the presentation note for the 2027 Finance Bill, the total estimated cost of 15,063.56 million dirhams factors in expanded structural requirements.

Photo: Finances News Hebdo

Current budget execution sits at 54%. To maintain the construction trajectory, scheduled payment credits are distributed across fiscal periods:

Fiscal Year Allocated Payment Credits Target Milestones 2027 2,574 million dirhams Advance physical completion to 90% via breakwaters and quays 2028 2,561 million dirhams Final construction phase ahead of scheduled completion 2029 2,156.9 million dirhams Initiation of commercial exploitation

Complementary Regional Integration and Future Operations

Beyond the core marine infrastructure, secondary projects are underway to ensure seamless supply chain integration upon operational launch. Plans include a 350-million-dirham connecting roadway linking the port directly to the city of Dakhla, alongside a 150-million-dirham industrial and logistic zone.

Photo: Le360

With primary construction advancing toward the 90% benchmark projected for next year, structural completion remains on track for late 2028. Commercial operations for the Port Dakhla Atlantique are scheduled to commence in 2029, establishing a new commercial hub for national and international maritime traffic.