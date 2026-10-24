La Presse readers want discontinued automotive models revived

When readers of La Presse shared which discontinued automotive models they wanted to see revived, responses highlighted desires for distinct design, practicality, and driving pleasure.

The Bottom Line

Nostalgia-driven reader responses focus on discontinued nameplates like the Honda Fit and S2000, alongside brands like Saab.

Reader Demands for the Plymouth Prowler and Honda S2000

Paul Tremblay told La Presse that the Plymouth Prowler deserved a comeback with a supercharged V8 engine producing 400 to 500 horsepower, Brembo brakes, and a muscle car exhaust note. Thirty years later, the reader is convinced it would still make a sensation. Jacques Taillefer noted he has driven his Honda S2000 since 2004 past 330,000 kilometers with only basic maintenance on brakes, tires, and wipers.

The Case for Practical Hatchbacks and Utility Cubes

Benoît Cyr advocated for the return of the 2001 to 2007 generation Honda Fit, citing its practical interior packaging, fuel economy, and driving experience. Annie-Isabelle Gauthier pointed to her 2010 Ford Focus as a benchmark for reliability, noting that mechanical simplicity allowed for home repairs with reasonable costs.

Stephan Archambault highlighted the cargo flexibility of the boxy Honda Element. The interior layout accommodated bicycles, household appliances, and overnight camping while maintaining a distinct profile that divided consumer opinion.

Vehicle Model Primary Appeal Cited Plymouth Prowler Hot rod styling and potential V8 performance Honda Fit Interior volume and fuel economy Honda S2000 Mechanical durability and handling Ford Focus Repairability and low maintenance costs

Orphan Brands and Nostalgia for Manual Transmissions

Alexandre Gaudreault-Cambron pointed to the Volkswagen Scirocco with its round headlights and manual transmission as an example of driver engagement. Yves Lahaie noted that vehicles like Saab models and the Volvo Cross-Country 70 offered distinctive alternatives, noting that Saab has disappeared and Volvo belongs to the Chinese.

Romain Godbout contrasted his youthful dream of owning a Jaguar XKE with his current usage of a Tesla Model 3, which he identifies as a highly advanced electric vehicle.