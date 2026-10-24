France arrests 135 as 410,000 join nationwide protests

French authorities arrested 135 people as 410,000 demonstrators converged on cities across France on Saturday, with the government deploying 70,000 personnel to manage the unrest. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez stated that some of the arrests followed proactive searches that uncovered fireworks, metal balls, and other items that could be used as weapons.

Security Forces and Nationwide Protests

The nationwide demonstrations followed an earlier round of unrest on October 17, which had prompted widespread criticism of the government. In response to the heightened tension, authorities increased the security presence by 10,000 personnel compared to the previous mobilization. Nunez noted that the police recorded 136 protests, down from 264 the previous week, while total nationwide protesters were estimated at 410,000, including 110,000 participants in a march on the outskirts of Paris.

The main gathering in Paris began peacefully before confrontations erupted. Police deployed tear gas against crowds in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble, Lille, and Nice, where authorities used a water cannon to force protesters back after they refused to obey orders. Clashes between masked youths and police also broke out in Marseille and Lyon, while left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon joined protesters in Paris, praising what he described as collective discipline and restraint.

Cultural Closures and Precautions

Major cultural institutions in Paris, including the Louvre, Orsay, Orangeuse, and Picasso museums, remained closed throughout the day as a precautionary measure. Business associations urged retailers to keep shops shut after thousands of businesses suffered damage or looting during the previous weekend’s demonstrations, leading many shop owners across the country to board up their storefronts with wooden panels.