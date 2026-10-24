Paris Events Canceled or Rescheduled Due to Safety Concerns

Safety restrictions and localized night curfews in Paris have forced the cancellation or rescheduling of evening events in Paris for the weekend of October 24, 2026, Sortiraparis reported, leaving ticket holders to check refund procedures.

The disruptions, driven by safety concerns and scheduled demonstrations, stretch from the Palais Garnier and the Opéra Bastille to the Forum des images and the Bourse de Commerce. While a night curfew from 11:00 PM to 6:00 AM remains in effect through Monday morning, October 26, in specific zones including République and Les Halles, cultural institutions stress that individual venue closures and rescheduled time slots stem from broader security assessments rather than the curfew alone.

Curtailed Schedules at Contemporary Art Spaces and Cinemas

Venues across the first arrondissement adjusted their hours sharply ahead of the weekend. The Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain shuttered its doors at 5:00 PM on Friday, October 23, forcing the cancellation of an evening event featuring Séry Korankye. Organizers shifted earlier musical performances to daytime slots, leaving ticket holders unable to attend scrambling for alternatives.

Nearby, the Bourse de Commerce brought its Martin Rev and Lary 7 concert forward from 9:30 PM to 5:00 PM, closing its galleries at 7:00 PM rather than the usual 9:00 PM. Neither venue’s public notices explicitly tied the schedule changes to mandatory curfew decrees, leaving visitors to manage alterations through point-of-sale customer service.

The Forum des images on rue des Cinémas faced more severe disruptions. Following orders from the Prefecture of Police and the City of Paris, the film center closed entirely on Saturday, October 24, forcing the cancellation of evening screenings including Guy Gilles’ Le Jardin qui bascule and Agnès Varda’s L’Une chante, l’autre pas.

Paris Opera and Major Sporting Fixtures Face Interruption

The Paris Opera cancelled three major evening performances scheduled for Saturday. Affected productions include Paysage intèrieur at the Palais Garnier in the ninth arrondissement, Rossini’s Il barbiere di Siviglia at the Opéra Bastille, and Méditerranée inside the Bastille’s Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen. Opera management attributed the cancellations to planned demonstrations in the city and the safety of audiences and staff.

Athletic fixtures also bowed to the security climate. The high-stakes Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, originally slated for Sunday, October 25, at the Parc des Princes, was barred by the Prefecture of Police. Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the fixture was pushed to Monday, October 26, at 8:30 PM following direct orders from law enforcement.

Event / Institution Original Date & Time Revised Status Primary Reason Cited Forum des images Screenings Oct 24, Evening Cancelled Prefecture safety directive Paris Opera (Three Productions) Oct 24, Evening Cancelled Demonstrations & staff safety PSG vs. Lyon Football Match Oct 25, Sunday Postponed to Oct 26 Police Prefecture ban

Navigating Ticket Refunds and Policy Gaps

France’s Directorate-General for Competition, Consumption and the Repression of Frauds (DGCCRF) notes that date-specific leisure tickets purchased online do not carry an automatic 14-day right of withdrawal. When an event is cancelled outright by organizers, however, consumers retain a baseline right to a refund.

Mechanisms vary significantly by institution:

Paris Opera: Credit card purchases made directly through official box offices receive automated refunds within weeks. Alternative payment methods or physical box office sales are initially credited to the customer’s account balance, requiring manual bank detail entry for payout.

Credit card purchases made directly through official box offices receive automated refunds within weeks. Alternative payment methods or physical box office sales are initially credited to the customer’s account balance, requiring manual bank detail entry for payout. Third-Party Vendors: Tickets secured via external resellers or corporate works councils (CSE) must be handled through those specific intermediary channels.

Tickets secured via external resellers or corporate works councils (CSE) must be handled through those specific intermediary channels. Postponed Fixtures: For matches like PSG-Lyon, tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date, though holders unable to attend must verify options directly with ticket vendors.

Visitors holding tickets for events that proceed despite transport disruptions or localized curfews are not automatically entitled to refunds if they fail to attend. Under French consumer guidelines, claims for individual travel difficulties require written requests backed by direct proof submitted to the seller, depending entirely on the vendor’s general terms and conditions.