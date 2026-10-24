V-2 Rocket Captured First Photos of Earth From Space 75 Years Ago

On October 24, 1946, a U.S. Army V-2 rocket carrying a motion picture camera launched from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, capturing the first photographs of Earth from space from an altitude of about 65 miles.

The White Sands Launch and the 35-Millimeter Camera

The historic flight lifted off from the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, carrying a 35-millimeter motion picture camera designed to capture a new frame every second and a half. As the rocket climbed straight up, it soared to an altitude of roughly 65 miles before gravity pulled it back toward the surface.

Upon re-entry, the vehicle and its equipment slammed into the desert ground at a speed of about 500 feet per second. The impact completely destroyed both the rocket and the camera itself. However, the film inside survived because it was safely enclosed within a protective steel case.

Scientists assigned to the recovery team drove out into the New Mexico desert to retrieve the film. Fred Rulli was a 19-year-old enlisted man assigned to the recovery team that drove into the desert to retrieve film from those early V-2 shots.

What the Early V-2 Photographs Revealed

The V-2 flights reached 65 miles to show the globe against the absolute blackness of space.

When those early movie frames were eventually stitched together, Clyde Holliday, the engineer who developed the camera, wrote in National Geographic in 1950 that the V-2 photos showed for the first time ‘how our Earth would look to visitors from another planet coming in on a space ship.’ The grainy, black-and-white shots also gave observers their first direct look at the world’s cloud formations from above.

Technology advanced rapidly after that initial success. Just six months later, scientists launched V-2 #21 on March 7, 1947, reaching 101 miles high to capture a frame clearly showing the dark expanse of the Gulf of California.

Broader Technological and Cultural Impacts

The ability to photograph the planet from space permanently altered how humanity viewed its home. Military and intelligence agencies quickly recognized the potential for large-scale reconnaissance far beyond the reach of high-altitude aircraft. That capability eventually transitioned into civilian applications, driving meteorological monitoring and agricultural observation.

Photo: yahoo.com

The perspective also helped spark the modern environmental movement. Seeing the planet as a “blue marble” set against an endless black void changed public consciousness about the fragility of the planet. Today, Earth observation stands as one of the most common reasons satellites and space stations are deployed into orbit.