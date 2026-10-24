Senamhi Announces Thirteenth Friaje to Hit Peruvian Jungle

Meteorologists across Peru have issued a fresh weather alert as the country prepares for a significant meteorological shift. The Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) announced that the thirteenth friaje en Perú of the year is on course to sweep across the national territory, bringing turbulent weather conditions, thunderstorms, and a marked drop in temperatures to multiple departments.

According to the state weather agency’s official communiqué, this incoming polar-origin air mass will officially make landfall on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The atmospheric disturbance is projected to alter the regional climate drastically over a three-day span, impacting communities throughout the southern and central jungle areas with heavy downpours and strong gusts of wind.

The cold front originates from the Antarctic, a dynamic that typically drives dense masses of cold air into the South American continent. As this polar front pushes northward, it collides with warmer tropical air masses, creating volatile atmospheric conditions characterized by intense precipitation and sudden temperature drops.

Trajectory and Meteorological Impact Across Regions

State meteorologists report that the cold air mass will breach the country through the southern jungle, specifically targeting the departments of Puno, Madre de Dios, and Cusco. From there, the front will advance progressively toward the central jungle zones.

📣🌧️ #NotaDePrensa| #MINAM #SENAMHI Del 25 al 27 de octubre la selva peruana experimentará el ingreso del décimo tercer friaje del año que estará acompañado de lluvias, descargas eléctricas, incremento del viento, y el descenso de las temperaturas.📲 https://t.co/AkrkGYKaVI pic.twitter.com/KM0ZT48pZR — https://x.com/Senamhiperu/status/2113771968914767955

During its active window, the system is expected to generate widespread rainfall accompanied by frequent electrical storms. Forecasters anticipate wind gusts reaching speeds of approximately 50 kilometers per hour, alongside heavy cloud cover that will blanket the affected sectors.

In terms of temperature ranges, Senamhi projects that nighttime minimums will hover around 19 °C in the southern jungle, while the central jungle will experience lows ranging between 18 °C and 21 °C. Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach roughly 29 °C in the southern sectors and hover near 27 °C in the central regions.

This weather event follows a familiar seasonal pattern for the Peruvian Amazon, though authorities continue to track each successive cold wave closely to mitigate risks for vulnerable rural and indigenous communities situated along major river basins and isolated forest tracts.

📣🌧️ #NotaDePrensa| #MINAM #SENAMHI Del 25 al 27 de octubre la selva peruana experimentará el ingreso del décimo tercer friaje del año que estará acompañado de lluvias, descargas eléctricas, incremento del viento, y el descenso de las temperaturas. 📲 https://t.co/AkrkGYKaVI https://t.co/KM0ZT48pZR — Senamhi (@Senamhiperu) October 23, 2026

Timeline and Duration of the Cold Wave

The active phase of this seasonal weather phenomenon is relatively short-lived compared to Andean frost events, but its intensity requires immediate local preparedness. The atmospheric disruption is scheduled to persist through Monday before finally losing momentum.

Photo: voz.pe

According to current tracking models provided by Senamhi, the thirteenth friaje of the year is officially estimated to conclude on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at which point normal seasonal thermal patterns are expected to gradually return to the affected jungle departments.