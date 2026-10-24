Citroën unveils 2CV electric concept for 15,000 euros

Citroën, a subsidiary of Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), has unveiled a modern, all-electric concept of the iconic 2CV at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. Targeting a retail price of approximately 15,000 euros, the manufacturer aims to bridge the gap between entry-level electric city cars and mass-market affordability by 2028, n-tv.de reported.

Financial and Strategic Outlook

Price Point Positioning: At a projected 15,000 euros, the 2CV concept undercuts current budget-friendly EVs, including the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03, by significant margins.

At a projected 15,000 euros, the 2CV concept undercuts current budget-friendly EVs, including the Dacia Spring and Leapmotor T03, by significant margins. Weight Optimization: Citroën is targeting a curb weight of approximately 1,000 kilograms, a critical metric for maintaining efficiency and affordability in a segment where battery costs remain the primary driver of retail pricing.

Citroën is targeting a curb weight of approximately 1,000 kilograms, a critical metric for maintaining efficiency and affordability in a segment where battery costs remain the primary driver of retail pricing. Production Timeline: Following the concept’s exhibition, the company intends to finalize the production model in 2027, with customer deliveries anticipated to commence in 2028.

Designing for Cost-Efficiency and Weight Reduction

The engineering strategy behind the new 2CV relies on extreme technical simplicity to keep production costs low. By reducing the number of individual body components and utilizing a minimalist electrical architecture, Citroën aims to achieve a target weight of one metric ton. According to Motorsport-Magazin.com, this weight reduction is not merely a design choice but a financial necessity; a lighter vehicle allows for a smaller battery capacity, which significantly lowers the overall bill of materials.

The vehicle measures 3.76 meters in length, making it smaller than the original 2CV. Technical features include replaceable bumpers to reduce repair costs and a simplified interior featuring removable seats. While the concept includes a digital “Smart Vision” display and an eight-inch touchscreen, the cabin maintains a retro-futuristic aesthetic, incorporating an iconic single-spoke steering wheel and a roll-up fabric roof, as detailed by Elektroauto-News.

Vehicle Model Estimated Curb Weight Reported Base Price (Approx.) Dacia Spring ~1,200 kg 17,900 EUR Leapmotor T03 ~1,175 kg 18,900 EUR

Expanding the Portfolio with the Fourgonnette

Beyond the passenger version, Citroën showcased the 2CV Fourgonnette, a modern interpretation of the historic 2CV delivery van. Auto Bild reports that this variant is designed to appeal to small business owners and tradespeople who require a compact, low-cost utility vehicle. While the Fourgonnette shares the front-end design and LED lighting signature of the passenger concept, the company has not yet provided concrete specifications regarding cargo capacity, motor output, or battery range for this specific model.

Photo: Motorsport-Magazin.com

Currently, the Fourgonnette is categorized by the manufacturer as a creative design study. Unlike the passenger 2CV, which is being steered toward a 2028 market launch, the future of the Fourgonnette remains uncertain, with Auto Bild noting that Citroën has not committed to a serial production schedule for the van.

Market Context and Competitive Positioning

The move to revive the 2CV occurs as European manufacturers face increasing pressure to lower the entry price for electric mobility. Competition in the sub-20,000-euro segment has intensified with the entry of Chinese manufacturers like Leapmotor and the aggressive pricing strategies of brands like Dacia. By leveraging the “heritage” value of the 2CV—a model that sold over five million units between 1948 and 1990—Citroën is attempting to create a unique value proposition that transcends basic technical specifications.

Photo: Auto Bild

Despite the optimism surrounding the project, significant questions remain regarding the final technical configuration. The sources indicate that Citroën has yet to disclose the exact battery chemistry, energy density, or charging speeds that will be utilized in the production version. These variables will determine whether the 15,000-euro target is commercially viable at scale or if the final product will require price adjustments to ensure profitability for Stellantis.

Unanswered Questions for the 2028 Launch

While the concept has generated substantial interest, the transition from a “retrofuturistic” study to a mass-produced vehicle remains the primary hurdle. Potential buyers and industry analysts are waiting for confirmation on the powertrain’s performance capabilities. As reported by vybe, the original 2CV was defined by its ability to perform basic tasks with minimal maintenance. The modern successor must balance these historical expectations with the stringent safety and regulatory requirements of the 2028 European automotive market, a challenge that will dictate the final design and cost structure of the vehicle.