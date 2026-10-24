Microsoft launches Decision-1 AI model on Microsoft Foundry platform

Microsoft has launched Microsoft-Decision-1 on its Microsoft Foundry platform, introducing a specialized artificial intelligence model built specifically for rapid, structured decision-making within automated workflows rather than generating open-ended text.

The Bottom Line

Pricing Model: The input cost sits at $0.042 per million tokens, with output tokens priced at zero.

The input cost sits at $0.042 per million tokens, with output tokens priced at zero. Response Velocity: The system operates roughly 35 times faster than OpenAI’s GPT-6 Sol and 2.5 times faster than the runner-up model in internal tests.

The system operates roughly 35 times faster than OpenAI’s GPT-6 Sol and 2.5 times faster than the runner-up model in internal tests. Underlying Architecture: Built upon Alibaba’s open-weight Qwen3.5-9B model, fine-tuned for single-pass decision tasks.

Architectural Shift Toward Single-Pass Decision Models

Traditional large language models are engineered primarily for open-ended generation, including drafting prose, writing software code, and composing emails. As 3arrafni.com reported, Microsoft-Decision-1 bypasses text synthesis to evaluate fixed options, answer binary inquiries, or assign probabilistic scores in a single pass. Developers route incoming queries—such as ticket classification or priority sorting—directly into an API call, receiving structured outputs with associated confidence probabilities rather than unstructured paragraphs that require downstream parsing.

This operational split addresses a persistent computational bottleneck in enterprise automation. Deploying a massive generative model for minor routing decisions introduces unnecessary latency and inflates infrastructure expenditures. By delegating repetitive administrative parsing to a streamlined classifier, operations maintain speed while conserving compute resources for complex text generation.

Performance Benchmarks and Comparative Metrics

In Microsoft’s internal evaluations spanning 36 distinct benchmarks and approximately 150,000 held-out questions, the model secured a top overall accuracy rating of 83.5%. Furthermore, it achieved a confidence-calibration score of 92.2%, ranking second in reliability of probability alignment among tested variants according to data cited by 3arrafni.com.

Speed remains the defining metric for sequential agentic workflows. A minor delay compounded across dozens of automated evaluation steps degrades overall system throughput. Microsoft-Decision-1 demonstrated a median response time significantly outperforming competing architectures in corporate trials, though enterprise adoption requires validating these figures against proprietary production datasets.

Metric Microsoft-Decision-1 H2O-Lightning-4B GPT-6 Sol Benchmark Accuracy 83.5% (across 36 standards) Not Disclosed Not Disclosed Relative Latency Fastest in class 2.5x slower 35x slower Input Token Cost $0.042 per million Variable Variable

Ecosystem Integration and Enterprise Deployment

The model is currently accessible to developers via Microsoft Foundry and OpenRouter. Organizations utilize the framework for multi-step tasks including content moderation, alert prioritization, support ticket routing, and verifying the adherence of other AI outputs to predetermined quality thresholds.

Photo: 3arrafni.com

The landscape for specialized decision models is rapidly expanding. Industry trackers note more than 100 competing utilities entering the market from providers such as Cloudflare, Perplexity, Snowflake, and Liquid AI, alongside specialized frameworks like TypeSafe AI’s Jev. Microsoft plans to evolve the architecture by incorporating proprietary Microsoft AI models and OpenAI variants into future iterations.