Donald Trump has openly aligned himself with Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine, leading Dagens Nyheter foreign commentator Michael Winiarski to reflect on a chilling literary parallel from a decade ago on Broadway.

A stark declaration on Europe’s deadliest conflict

International headlines focused on a stark declaration from the former U.S. president regarding the deadliest armed conflict in Europe since the Second World War. Speaking on the ongoing invasion, Trump claimed that Russia has “been okay with Ukraine” and asserted that “they haven’t done that much,” according to analysis published by Dagens Nyheter.

Echoes of Philip Roth on Broadway

That rhetoric brought back memories of a walk down Broadway in New York ten years ago, right after Trump was elected president for the first time. There, a nervous bookseller had set up a small table featuring the works of author Philip Roth. The focal point of the display was the 2004 alternate-history novel The Plot Against America.

In Roth’s fictionalized narrative, isolationist aviation hero Charles Lindbergh wins the 1940 Republican presidential nomination under the slogan “Vote for Lindbergh or for War.” Once in office, Lindbergh forms a pact with Adolf Hitler, promising non-intervention in European conquests while initiating domestic resettlement programs targeting Jewish people. Winiarski notes that looking back, the frightening prescience of Roth’s dystopia is difficult to ignore when examining modern political alignments.

From Roy Cohn to European security

The Broadway bookseller is no longer standing at his makeshift stall on Manhattan’s famous avenue, but the questions raised by his display persist. Winiarski is tracking Kai Bird’s biographical work American Scoundrel—a detailed exploration of Roy Cohn, the ruthless fixer who served as Joseph McCarthy’s aide before mentoring Donald Trump.

Upcoming continental stress tests

At the same time, the broader geopolitical architecture of Europe faces mounting uncertainty. Winiarski points to upcoming electoral cycles across key continental nations—including Spain, France, Italy, and Poland—as critical stress tests for maintaining unified European backing for Ukraine over the coming year.

Key Political Factor Context & Implication U.S. Rhetorical Shift Donald Trump publicly minimizes the scale of Russia’s invasion, breaking sharply with traditional Western consensus. European Electoral Calendar Upcoming national votes in Spain, France, Italy, and Poland threaten to fracture unified continental aid for Ukraine. Historical Parallels Analysts draw lines between 1940s isolationism explored in literature and modern America First political movements.

As transatlantic alliances navigate these shifting political tides, the durability of Western deterrence remains the central question for European foreign ministries.