Ferencváros and Újpest face historic streaks in OTP Bank Liga

Ferencváros enters the 11th round of the OTP Bank Liga chasing an 18-match unbeaten streak across all competitions—a feat unseen since the tenure of Serhiy Rebrov—while Újpest travels to Győr attempting to overturn a winless drought in away matches against ETO dating back to 2006. The weekend schedule features multiple historic clashes across the top flight, highlighted by the fourth-placed Újpest visiting the second-placed ETO in Győr, where the capital side has failed to secure an away league victory since 2006.

Milestone Streaks in Budapest and Győr

Ferencváros stands on the verge of history ahead of its traditional rivalry match against MTK at the Üllői út. If the green-and-whites avoid defeat, they will extend their unbeaten run across all matches to 18 games, matching a milestone not reached since Szerhij Rebrov edzőségeóta. Furthermore, another draw would set a new club record for consecutive league stalemates.

Meanwhile, the fixture between ETO and Újpest boasts the highest scoring average of the round at 3.3 goals per game across their 143 previous top-flight meetings. However, the lila-fehéreknek az előző két évtizedben nagyon nem ment against the Rába-parti side, losing 15 of their last 22 league encounters since 2007.

Három hét pihenő után hétvégén folytatódnak az OTP Bank Liga küzdelmei: szombaton és vasárnap is 3-3 mérkőzést rendeznek a 9. fordulóból. A tabella első két helyezettje, az ETO és a Puskás Akadémia egymás ellen játszik, az Újpest Kispestre látogat, a DVSC a Ferencváros otthonában… pic.twitter.com/KFELcC8Cqz — https://x.com/MLSZhivatalos/status/2108131506870718753

Decades of Away Struggles at ETO

History heavily favors the hosts in Győr, where the two teams have squared off 73 times in the NB I. ETO has claimed 32 victories on home soil, compared to 17 wins for Újpest and 24 draws.

Újpest’s last away triumph in Győr occurred in December 2006, when a 3–0 victory was recorded at the DAC ground. Since then, the visitors have returned empty-handed from the ETO stadium eight times while managing csak 3-szor harcoltak ki döntetlent: 0–0 draws in 2009 and 2014, and a dramatic 1–1 stalemate last August where Újpest played a man down following Tom Lacoux’s 40th-minute red card before conceding a 95th-minute equalizer.

Additional Fixtures Across the Round

The round opens early in the afternoon with Debreceni VSC visiting Kispest, while Zalaegerszeg and Kisvárda meet in the geographically most distant matchup. Sunday begins with the 25th NB I meeting between Vasas and Paks, followed by league leader Puskás Akadémia hosting bottom-placed Nyíregyháza.