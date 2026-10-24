Trip.com Offers 25 Percent Discount on Xingang Park Tickets

Xingang International Skateboard Surfing Water Park in Chiayi County is operating with hours from 10:00 to 17:00, offering an urban light-extreme sports venue featuring professional artificial wave simulation.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Trip.com data indicates today’s ticket price is set at 29,857 KRW, reflecting a 25% discount off the standard rate of 39,809 KRW.

Bookings made through Trip.com include instant confirmation and free cancellation options on select reservations.

Visitors can access the facility year-round regardless of seasonal weather constraints, with nearby commercial options including the Xingang Night Market located 10.25 kilometers away.

Ticket Pricing and Booking Structure

Standard admission to the venue is priced at 39,809 KRW, though current ticketing data via Trip.com lists a promotional rate of 29,857 KRW. The reservation process requires travelers to select a specific visit date and ticket category through the global platform, where e-tickets are issued for presentation at the gate alongside required identification.

The facility integrates fashion sports and water leisure into an artificial surfing environment designed to simulate varying wave rhythms and heights. Safety gear and instructor guidance are provided on-site to accommodate participants ranging from beginners to experienced surfers.

Surrounding Attractions and Dining Infrastructure

Visitor data highlights several notable commercial and dining establishments located within proximity to the water park. The closest listed dining option is MOS BURGER HSR Chiayi Shop, situated 3.08 kilometers away. Additional nearby locations include Caihejurenwen Teahouse at a distance of 4.89 kilometers and Zhen Hao Wei Duck located 5.31 kilometers from the venue.

For retail and market visits, the Xingang Night Market operates 10.25 kilometers from the site, while the Budai Harbor Fish Market is positioned 17.58 kilometers away in Chiayi County.

Service / Location Detail / Distance Standard Ticket Price 39,809 KRW Discounted Ticket Price 29,857 KRW (25% off) Daily Operating Hours 10:00 – 17:00 MOS BURGER HSR Chiayi Shop 3.08 km away Xingang Night Market 10.25 km away

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the current operating hours for Xingang International Skateboard Surfing Water Park?

The venue operates daily from 10:00 to 17:00, providing year-round access to its artificial wave equipment and water leisure facilities.

What amenities and safety measures are available on-site?

The park supplies complete safety gear alongside professional instructor guidance to assist both first-time participants and experienced surfers across various wave simulation modes.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.