Anrich Nortje Ruled Out of South Africa’s Test Series Decider Against Australia Due to Groin Injury

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third and final Test against Australia due to a mild groin injury, leaving the series locked at 1-1 ahead of the decisive encounter starting Tuesday at Newlands in Cape Town, cricinfo.com reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Replacement Value: With Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch, and Dane Paterson among the options to fill the slot left by Nortje, bowling selections will hinge heavily on who is chosen for the spot.

Series Betting Shift: Australia’s odds in the match market could shorten following the confirmed absence of Nortje’s pace on a Newlands surface.

The Cost of a Calculated Risk in Gqeberha

Nortje left the field midway through his fourth over on the fourth morning of the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, forcing him to spend the rest of the match in the dressing room. According to thehawk.com, the pacer had not played a red-ball match in more than three-and-a-half years prior to the series opener in Durban, where he shouldered 40 overs.

South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje is eyeing off a first Test appearance since 2023 during the upcoming #WTC27 series against Australia 👀More 👉 https://t.co/OJXEfbYGDv pic.twitter.com/hcS5H0B3qZ — https://x.com/ICC/status/2106967226108838367

While team management initially contemplated resting him for the Gqeberha fixture, they opted to retain him in the XI after he emerged unscathed from the first Test. Captain Temba Bavuma subsequently conceded that the decision had been a calculated risk given Nortje’s extensive medical history.

Selection Scramble for the Newlands Decider

Cricket South Africa confirmed that no immediate replacement will be added to the squad, leaving the selectors to choose from players already assembled in the camp. Latestly.com noted that Gerald Coetzee, Corbin Bosch, and Dane Paterson form the primary shortlist to complete the pace attack. Coetzee has not featured in a Test match in nearly two years, while Paterson brings local conditions knowledge as a Cape Town native.

Alternatively, if the selection panel opts to pivot toward a slow-bowling variation on a wearing pitch, left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy stands ready to enter the equation. The batting order is expected to remain unchanged from the innings-and-31-run victory in Gqeberha that leveled the three-match series.

Match Dates Venue Result 1st Test Oct 9–13, 2026 Kingsmead, Durban Australia won by 214 runs 2nd Test Oct 18–22, 2026 St George’s Park, Gqeberha South Africa won by an innings and 31 runs 3rd Test Oct 27–31, 2026 Newlands, Cape Town Series Decider

Managing the Wider Fast-Bowling Arsenal

Beyond the immediate crisis at Newlands, the Proteas medical staff continue tracking several rehabilitation timelines ahead of a congested international summer. Lungi Ngidi works toward a target return next month following a hamstring strain sustained in domestic competition, keeping him in the frame for the upcoming Bangladesh series. Meanwhile, Ottneil Baartman proved his fitness by taking 4 for 12 for the Dolphins in a Pro20 fixture on Friday.

Photo: latestly.com

Scans on Nortje’s groin indicate the damage is less severe than initially feared, though official channels have not yet outlined a definitive recovery timeline for the 32-year-old fast bowler.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.