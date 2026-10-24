UPDF Personnel Complete Battlefield Medical Evacuation Course

Uganda People’s Defence Forces officers and militants from Battle Groups 48 and 49, alongside personnel from the Headquarters Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability, have completed a specialised Battlefield Medical Evacuation Course at the URDC headquarters. According to reporting from watchdoguganda.com and the official UPDF platform, the intensive training programme was designed to build essential proficiencies for managing combat-zone casualties and sustaining military medical operations.

URDC Leadership Outlines Strategic Objectives

Presiding over the closing ceremony, the Commander HQ URDC, Brigadier General Emmanuel Kazahura, stated that the course directly supports the Centre’s core mission of developing a fully operational military force. He noted that the troops are now better equipped for national and continental peace support missions as well as crisis response operations.

UPDF Personnel Complete Battlefield Medical Evacuation Coursehttps://t.co/SVtDnj8rg9 — https://x.com/cdfupdf/status/2113725526112338386

The battlefield medical evacuation course was designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills to balance optimal patient care with the strategic and tactical realities of a combat zone, Brig Gen Kazahura said, adding that the immediate clinical objective remains focused on minimising preventable deaths directly at the point of injury.

Operational Readiness and Curriculum Details

Addressing the graduating personnel, the Deputy Chief of Staff Operations, Colonel Joseph Okalebo, urged the troops to actively apply their newly acquired medical skills and share that specialized knowledge with fellow soldiers during active deployments.

Photo: updf.go.ug

As you leave HQ URDC today, remember that this is not the end of learning but the beginning of greater responsibility, Col Okalebo told the participants, emphasizing that future operational challenges will demand sound judgment, adaptability, professionalism, and unwavering loyalty.

Detailing the scope of the instruction, the head of facilitators, Lieutenant Margaret Nansubuga, explained that the curriculum covered a comprehensive range of tactical emergency care subjects. The training regimen included the specific roles of a team medic, scene management, triage protocols, catastrophic haemorrhage control, airway management, adult basic life support, as well as the identification and treatment of heat-related illnesses and cold-weather injuries.

Senior and junior UPDF officers attended the closing ceremony at the URDC headquarters to mark the conclusion of the training cycle.