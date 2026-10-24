New Zealand finish at 180/5 against India in 2nd T20I

India and New Zealand face off in the second T20I at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 24, with India heading into the match holding a 1-0 series lead.

How did New Zealand recover after early Powerplay losses?

India seized early control of the match by striking three times during the Powerplay, reducing the hosts to 43/3 after six overs. New Zealand mounted a steady recovery through the middle phase, reaching 66/3 after 10 overs and 133/3 after 16 overs. Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs built an unbroken partnership to steer the innings through the trouble.

What were the final figures and squad lineups at Hagley Oval?

According to indiatoday.in, New Zealand finished their 20 overs at 180/5, leaving India a target of 181 runs in 120 balls at a required run rate of 9.05. Captain Mitchell Santner was at the crease at the conclusion of the innings. The playing XIs featured notable personnel changes, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stepping into India’s lineup.

Team Squad Lineup Key Match Status New Zealand Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson Finished innings at 180/5 after 20 overs India Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav Chasing 181 runs to secure a 2-0 series lead

What selection hurdles faced both camps ahead of the Christchurch clash?

The biggest talking point prior to the first ball was the absence of Ishan Kishan, ruled out due to a groin strain. His exit cleared a path for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to return to the India XI after missing the preceding West Indies T20Is and the series opener. Meanwhile, New Zealand looked to bounce back on a ground that yielded upwards of 450 runs during the opening game of the fixture sequence.

Photo: indiatoday.in