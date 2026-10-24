European student movements are preparing for another weekend of widespread demonstrations across the continent, prompting questions about how the European Union will respond, RaiPlay Sound reported on October 24, 2026.

Parliamentary Perspectives on the European Street Protests

Sandro Gozi, a Member of the European Parliament representing France within the Renew Europe group, and Stefano Cavedagna, an MEP from the European Conservatives and Reformists group affiliated with Brothers of Italy, have both weighed in on the institutional paralysis facing the bloc.

Eva, an Italian student living in Paris and an active member of the “Cambiare rotta” collective, explained to RaiPlay Sound why she and her peers feel compelled to keep returning to public squares despite the lack of immediate legislative concessions from Brussels.

Key Figure / Source Affiliation / Role Key Stance / Contribution Sandro Gozi MEP (Renew Europe, France) Discussed European institutional responses to ongoing youth mobilization. Stefano Cavedagna MEP (European Conservatives and Reformists, Fratelli d’Italia) Provided conservative and reformist perspectives on the student protests. Eva Student in Paris, “Cambiare rotta” collective Voiced the motivations driving young activists to participate in weekend demonstrations. Lajos Pinter Participant in the 1956 Hungarian Revolution Recounted his experiences as a second-year medical student during the 1956 uprisings. David Andor Ferenc Italian Ambassador to Hungary Analyzed the enduring historical legacy of the 1956 revolution.

Echoes of 1956 and the Legacy of Student Resistance

The current mobilization unfolds as Europe marks a major historical milestone: the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. That revolt, which was ultimately suppressed in blood by Soviet forces, also originated from student-led protests across Eastern Europe.

RaiPlay Sound highlighted the historical parallel through the recollections of Lajos Pinter, who was a second-year medical student when he joined the movement that shook the Eastern Bloc seven decades ago. Cecilia Mosetti compiled a detailed chronology of those turbulent days, while Italy’s Ambassador to Hungary, David Andor Ferenc, discussed the profound historical legacy that the 1956 revolution continues to hold for contemporary European politics and freedom movements.