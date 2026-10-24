Miguel Salguero Olivares Convicted of Faith Hedgepeth Murder

More than 14 years after University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student Faith Hedgepeth was beaten to death in her off-campus apartment, a Durham jury convicted Miguel Salguero Olivares of first-degree murder, rape, sexual offense, and burglary on Friday. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus consecutive prison terms.

The verdict brought a definitive legal end to an investigation that spanned 14 years, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Jurors deliberated for six hours over two days following a trial that featured nearly two dozen prosecution witnesses, forensic experts, and extensive DNA evidence before delivering their guilty verdicts on all four counts.

Forensic Evidence and the 2012 Crime Scene

Faith Hedgepeth, a 19-year-old sophomore, was found dead in her Chapel Hill apartment on September 7, 2012, after suffering extensive skull fractures and other trauma from a rum bottle identified as the weapon in the killing. Prosecutors told the jury that the physical evidence left behind left no doubt about the perpetrator’s identity.

Prosecutors argued that DNA and fingerprint evidence point to Miguel Salguero-Olivares as Faith Hedgepeth’s killer, arguing that “forensic evidence in this case is screaming the truth. Hedgepeth was asleep in her bedroom when she was brutally attacked and killed in 2012. pic.twitter.com/sOV3Ee2u7p — https://x.com/CourtTV/status/2113330812292653514

Experts testified that Salguero Olivares’ fingerprints and palm print were recovered from a wine bottle at the scene. Furthermore, his DNA was identified inside Hedgepeth’s body, on a note written on a fast-food bag, and on the blood-covered rum bottle used in the attack.

DNA swabbed from Hedgepeth’s body was 170 septillion times more likely to be a mixture of DNA from Hedgepeth and Salguero Olivares than from Hedgepeth and an unknown individual. Photo: 6abc Philadelphia Erin Ermish, forensic scientist with the state crime lab

Ermish noted that one septillion is a one followed by 24 zeros—a scale NASA estimates rivals the total number of stars in the entire universe. Additional testing showed the DNA mixture on top of the rum bottle was 48.6 tredecillion times more likely to belong to the pair than to two unknown, unrelated individuals.

An autopsy revealed that the 19-year-old student sustained cuts to her face and head alongside severe beatings on her arms and legs. Special prosecutor Lisa Coltrane told the jury during closing arguments that the defendant struck the victim until her skull fractured similarly to a cracked egg.

The prosecution’s trial presentation relied on testimony from 23 witnesses, including forensic technicians, local and state law enforcement personnel, and Karena Rosario, Hedgepeth’s roommate. Rosario testified that Hedgepeth had driven them home from a club around 2 a.m. on the night of the incident while Rosario was ill and intoxicated, leaving her roommate to enter the apartment alone before discovering her body hours later.

Trial Arguments and Defense Strategy

Special prosecutor Angela Garcia-Lamarca urged the jury during closing arguments to rely on the forensic findings rather than distractions, declaring that the forensic evidence was screaming his name. Special prosecutor Lisa Coltrain similarly dismissed defense contentions as noise, telling the court that the defendant left his DNA like confetti all over that room.

Photo: News-Press NOW

Garcia-Lamarca suggested to jurors that Salguero Olivares had attended a neighborhood barbecue that evening and attempted to approach the women in the parking lot. According to the state’s theory, after being rebuffed, the defendant became angry and embarrassed in front of his friends.

Salguero Olivares did not testify during the trial, and his defense team rested without calling any witnesses. During closing arguments, defense attorneys Jason Murphy and James Rainsford argued that investigators suffered from tunnel vision. They suggested that Salguero Olivares might have had consensual sex with Hedgepeth in the days prior to her death and that genetic material from that encounter was transferred to other items in the apartment.

Sentencing and Family Reactions in Court

Following the jury’s decision, Judge Keith Gregory imposed consecutive prison sentences alongside the mandatory life term without parole. Salguero Olivares received 64 to 89 months for first-degree burglary, 240 to 348 months for first-degree rape, and 240 to 348 months for first-degree sexual offense, with each term beginning at the expiration of the previous one. Defense attorneys stated they will begin the appeal process.

RECAP: The verdict and emotional sentencing of Miguel Salguero-Olivares in Faith Hedgepeth murder

Members of Hedgepeth’s family addressed the court before the sentence was handed down, reflecting on more than a decade of unresolved grief and the relief brought by the verdict.

Connie Hedgepeth, Faith’s mother, told the judge that she forgave her daughter’s killer long ago. She said it was just three weeks after her daughter’s death that she knew she had to forgive, and while she still forgave him, her heart ached for his family. She added that it was a senseless and cruel act, but that she says without reservation that she forgives Miguel for what he did.

Photo: The Verde Independent

Faith’s father, Roland Hedgepeth, expressed similar sentiments of forgiveness while recounting the profound loss his family endured over 5,158 days since his daughter’s death.

Chapel Hill Police Chief Celisa Lehew praised the department’s investigators who spent countless hours working on the case, noting that while public perception sometimes labeled the investigation as a cold case, the department maintained it was never inactive. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation also reflected on the exhaustive inquiry, noting that more than 25 special agents participated and over 400 DNA samples were collected throughout the investigation.