Jember Police Arrest Two Gold Shop Robbery Suspects in Banyuwangi

“Both suspects, with the initials DBM and DS, were apprehended at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Banyuwangi. They were suspected of attempting to flee to Bali using public transportation,” said Jember Police Chief AKBP Alaiddin during a press conference on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

Less than 24 hours after a violent robbery rattled a jewelry shop in East Java, local investigators tracked down and arrested two suspects in neighboring Banyuwangi Regency. The swift operation on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, night dismantled an alleged premeditated heist that left the elderly shop owner and her adult child hospitalized with physical injuries.

The incident unfolded on Thursday morning when the suspects arrived in a white Toyota Yaris bearing the license plate G-1217-EG, targeting Toko Emas Murni located along Jalan Sultan Agung in Kepatihan Village, Kaliwates Subdistrict, as local police reported. Entering the premises just as the business opened for the day, the pair attacked the occupants with a knife.

Swift Manhunt Across Regency Lines

The Criminal Investigation Unit (Satreskrim) of the Jember Police, operating under the East Java Regional Police, moved quickly following the daylight attack. Police Chief AKBP Alaiddin, S.H., S.I.K., M.H., stated that the breakthrough came through an intensive joint investigation alongside surrounding precinct divisions. Officers traced the perpetrators by analyzing field evidence and following the vehicle used during the getaway.

Investigators determined that the robbery was carefully planned in advance. Inside the establishment, one suspect held the situation and confronted staff while another carried out the assault. The primary victim, 72-year-old shop owner TLT, sustained an open slash wound to her head. Her 50-year-old daughter, identified by initials AK, suffered injuries to her left hand, index finger, and foot. Both victims remain under ongoing medical care.

Before fleeing the scene, the assailants grabbed a bag containing a variety of foreign currencies, including Singapore dollars, Japanese yen, and South Korean won. Authorities estimate the total financial loss at approximately Rp300 million.

Evidence Seized and Motive Uncovered

During the arrests in Banyuwangi, law enforcement officers recovered a significant cache of physical evidence. Seized items include a knife with its sheath, the clothing worn by the suspects during the crime, the white Toyota Yaris, closed-circuit television footage, and the bag of foreign banknotes stolen from the store.

When questioned about the underlying motive, police revealed that one of the suspects, identified by the initial DBN, orchestrated the robbery out of desperation after becoming trapped by debts from online lending platforms, commonly known as pinjol. Meanwhile, the second suspect, DS, was tasked with monitoring the perimeter and restraining employees. Investigators noted that formal assessments regarding the exact division of labor between the two men remain ongoing.

Legal Charges and Upcoming Court Proceedings

Prosecutors and investigators have moved forward with formal legal classifications for the detained individuals. Both suspects face charges under Article 479, paragraph (1) and paragraph (2), letters c and d of Law Number 1 of 2023 concerning the Criminal Code (KUHP). If convicted of armed robbery and violent theft, they face a maximum prison sentence ranging from nine to 12 years.