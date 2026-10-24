5,000 Gallons of Molasses Spill Into Baltimore Inner Harbor After Chemical Reaction

Thousands of gallons of hot molasses spilled into Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after a container tank overflowed due to an unusual chemical reaction, state environmental regulators report. The incident at a local feed products facility prompted immediate containment efforts and state environmental violations.

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) logged the spill on Oct. 17 at 1075 Hull St., tied to Westway Feed Products LLC. Regulators noted that the release sent an estimated 5,000 gallons of natural cane molasses into the surrounding waterways, leaving a distinct sugary odor lingering in the nearby air.

Chemical Reaction Triggers Tank Overflow

State inspectors examining the facility discovered that the overflow stemmed from a chemical process known as a Maillard reaction. This event occurs when sugars interact with amino acids inside the container, generating heat that causes the molasses to bubble, expand, and push past capacity.

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When state inspectors arrived at the scene, the 1-million-gallon storage tank was about three-quarters full, and "extremely hot, pressurized molasses was still actively releasing from the top of the tank," according to the MDE incident report. Matt Belstra reported that the tank began undergoing the reaction after midnight, leading to the overflow by approximately 2 a.m., according to details covered by WBFF.

Belstra estimated that roughly 15,000 gallons total left the container during the event. Paul Rutherford, vice president of operations for Miller Environmental, confirmed that about 5,000 gallons of that material ultimately reached the harbor.

Environmental Response and Containment

The facility is located within 200 feet of the Patapsco River Mesohaline, a protected waterbody designated for estuarine and marine aquatic life, shellfish harvesting, and recreational use. Regulators and clean-up crews deployed emergency measures to mitigate environmental impact.

Photo: foxbaltimore.com

Crews placed sand barriers to trap the flow on land, installed temporary floating booms in the harbor, and brought in vacuum trucks to suck up the thick residue. An environmental boat was also dispatched to monitor molasses levels in the water. To halt the overflow, workers transferred remaining cane molasses from the 1-million-gallon tank into a larger 3-million-gallon tank.

State inspectors observed molasses staining the ground around the north, south, and east sides of the primary tank. While no storm drain inlets were located directly on Hull Street beside the site, an outfall pipe for stormwater nearby was isolated to prevent further contamination.

Regulatory Enforcement and Current Status

During initial inspections and subsequent monitoring, officials reported no dead fish or immediate adverse aquatic impacts in the harbor. Air monitoring conducted during the cleanup detected no known hazards to the surrounding community, despite noticeable odors.

State environmental officials found Westway Feed Products in violation of state laws for allowing waste to discharge directly into public waters. Regulators ordered the company to halt all unauthorized discharges immediately and utilize approved remediation methods for the ground and water cleanup, warning that continued violations could incur daily penalties. The MDE subsequently closed its active complaint cases and sent a copy of the inspection report to the site representatives.