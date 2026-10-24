Singapore Endures Longest Haze Stretch in Over a Decade

Singapore is currently experiencing its 18th day of unhealthy air, as transboundary smoke haze from Indonesia triggered business slowdowns, prompted Ministry of Manpower hourly work guidelines, and forced international travelers to alter their sightseeing itineraries.

Singapore Enters Its Longest Haze Stretch in Over a Decade

Air quality across the island-state deteriorated as widespread hotspots flared in the southern parts of Kalimantan and the southern and central parts of Sumatra. The National Environment Agency reported that smoke haze drifted toward Singapore under prevailing south-southeasterly and south-southwesterly winds, pushing regional air quality down and keeping the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index elevated. By Saturday morning, PSI readings spanned the moderate to unhealthy categories across all regions, with the western sector recording some of the highest figures. According to regional reports, air quality stations in Borneo and Sumatra recorded unhealthy to hazardous levels, while scattered hotspots were detected in southern Sumatra and Kalimantan.

This prolonged episode marks Singapore’s 18th day of unhealthy air during the current haze season, surpassing the 14-day stretch recorded during the 2015 haze crisis that persisted from September 23 to October 7. Persistent dry conditions across the region have exacerbated the fires and hampered dispersion, though meteorological forecasts indicate winds could shift toward the southwest or west, potentially bringing showers that might ease conditions.

Ministry of Manpower Issues Hourly PM2.5 Guidance for Outdoor Workers

In response to the shifting pollution levels, the Ministry of Manpower issued additional guidelines for employers on October 20, 2026, supplementing existing recommendations based on the 24-hour PSI forecast. Minister of State for Manpower Dinesh Vasu Dash emphasized that businesses must adjust operations dynamically as fine particulate matter concentrations change.

Photo: Human Resources Online

The health and safety of our workers must always remain a priority, especially during periods of haze. Dinesh Vasu Dash, Minister of State for Manpower

The updated framework sets boundaries based on one-hour PM2.5 concentrations, measured in micrograms per cubic metre. Should measurements reach the 151 to 250 µg/m³ high band, vulnerable personnel should be kept away from outdoor tasks, whereas robust workers ought to steer clear of vigorous physical exertion outside. Furthermore, corporate business continuity plans for companies employing outdoor staff must incorporate a minimum one-week reserve of face masks, while risk evaluations are required to factor in diminished visibility during lifting and crane operations.

Hawker Centers and F&B Outlets Suffer Steep Footfall Declines

Beyond industrial worksites, the thick haze has kept residents indoors, draining energy from popular dining hubs. At the Jurong West Hawker Centre, stalls reported significant sales drops, while vendors at Tekka Centre experienced sharp declines. Zaiton Bee, a 73-year-old stall owner at Tekka Centre, noted that her daily customer numbers fell from about 500 before the haze worsened to around 200. Muhammad Yusof Syed Mohamed, who helps operate his brother’s drinks stall at the centre, observed that footfall had dropped about 30 percent since the haze began, noting that many elderly customers were staying indoors due to health concerns. Arabia Banu, who owns Yakara Muslim Indian Food, cited a September deficit of approximately S$200 and attributed it to a drop-off in elderly clientele visiting amid the haze.

Photo: People Matters Global

Indoor restaurants and drinking establishments have also absorbed heavy losses. The retail and hospitality sectors face compounded pressure as international tourist arrivals dip in tandem with the deteriorating air quality, with industry observers noting potential spillover effects on broader consumer-facing businesses.

Tourists Alter Itineraries as Travel Operators Adjust Bookings

Visitors arriving in Singapore have been forced to rethink their travel plans, trading outdoor landmarks for indoor attractions or equipping themselves with protective masks. Ted Zheng, 32, adjusted his sightseeing schedule to limit exposure after considering cancelling his first trip to Singapore before arriving on October 22. Other international visitors experienced discomfort, including Ukrainian Margaryta Ruchko, who felt unwell while attending the Token2049 cryptocurrency conference on October 6 and 7, and Filipino tourist Daniela Cruz, a 27-year-old bank associate who visited from October 5 to 11 and missed seeing the usual cityscape against a clear sky. Meanwhile, Mexican Jesus Martinez Gonzalez, on a solo trip around Asia, mistook the grey skies for normal weather while feeling unwell during his brief stay.

Singapore Haze Crisis Hits Longest Streak Since 2015 | NewsX World

I feel a little sick, but I’m only here for a short time so I have to keep going. Photo: CNA Jesus Martinez Gonzalez, history teacher

Tour operators specializing in travel have experienced similar dips. Sherry Shen, director of business development at VTL Travel which runs Rediscover Singapore, observed an estimated 20 percent to 30 percent drop in ticket purchases since September, alongside cancellation requests for about 10 percent to 20 percent of its bookings. Eeling Koh, director for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions at World Express, noted that 80 percent to 90 percent of customers inquired about haze conditions, though signs of recovery have emerged with four tours confirmed for November amid improving conditions. Travel agencies have responded by shifting schedules and advising visitors to check daily updates from the Singapore Tourism Board.