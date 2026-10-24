NASA and JAXA MMX Mission Plans October Launch to Phobos

Martian Moons Exploration Launch Details

The Martian Moons Exploration mission is planned for launch on October 19, 2026, aiming to retrieve surface material from Phobos and Deimos. The spacecraft is scheduled to lift off at 3:41 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan, corresponding to 4:41 a.m. local time on October 20 in Japan.

Spektrum der Wissenschaft noted that the mission, known as MMX, carries a schedule to reach the Red Planet in August 2027. The spacecraft will first enter a wide orbit around Mars before adjusting its trajectory to match the path of Phobos, which will be the primary focus of the exploration.

Origins of Phobos and Deimos

The origin of the two Martian moons remains an open scientific question. Researchers are testing two primary hypotheses during the MMX mission. The first theory suggests the moons are debris flung into orbit by a massive impact on Mars. The second possibility is that Phobos and Deimos are ancient asteroids captured by Martian gravity shortly after the planet formed. Asaph Hall discovered both bodies in 1877 from the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., according to Spektrum der Wissenschaft.

Resolving this mystery would help scientists reconstruct a long-past chapter in the history of the solar system. Spektrum der Wissenschaft described the moons as resembling irregularly shaped potatoes, with Phobos measuring up to 27 kilometers long and Deimos about 16 kilometers across.

International Scientific Contributions

Multiple space agencies and research institutions contribute hardware and instruments to the MMX spacecraft. The contribution of the USA includes scientific tools, sample collection technology, and communication and navigation support. The spacecraft will use instruments to measure neutrons and gamma rays emitted from the surface of Phobos to determine its elemental chemical composition.

NASA also provides the pneumatic P-Sampler system developed by Honeybee Robotics, a company owned by Blue Origin. This tool uses high-pressure nitrogen gas to gather surface material from a landing leg, complementing the JAXA C-Sampler designed to dig layers a few centimeters deep. Meanwhile, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) and the French space agency CNES jointly built a 25-kilogram rover named Idefix.

Rover Deployment and Sample Return Timeline

The rover will separate from the main spacecraft around the turn of the year 2028/29. The rover will simply drop from an altitude of about 40 meters onto Phobos, surviving the low gravity without a braking system. Markus Grebenstein, who led the Idefix development at the DLR, noted that researchers currently know very little about whether the surface is hard or soft like powder snow.

Sample collection is planned for no earlier than December 2028. The return module will then journey back to Earth, with the capsule scheduled to return in 2031, following a method similar to previous asteroid return missions described by Spektrum der Wissenschaft. NASA will receive approximately 15 percent of the collected material to store and study at the Astromaterial-Labor of the Johnson Space Center in Houston.