Arman Tsarukyan Dominates Dillon Danis in RAF 14 Main Event

Top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan defeated Dillon Danis by technical superiority in the RAF 14 main event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas following a violent pre-fight press conference brawl and a tense post-match altercation.

Combat sports rivalries rarely simmer quietly, and the friction between Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis boiled over before they even stepped onto the wrestling mat. During the pre-fight press conference at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Danis arrived wearing a custom T-shirt featuring an unflattering edited image of Khamzat Chimaev alongside an explicit insult directed at Tsarukyan’s close friend and training partner. When Danis stood to show off the garment to reporters in attendance, Tsarukyan lunged from his seat, throwing a right hand in an attempt to strike him in the head.

Security intervened immediately to separate the two camps, preventing a full-scale melee before the situation truly spiraled.

Prior to the RAF 14 showdown, the rivalry had already been stoked by previous encounters involving their respective teams. Earlier in the year at RAF 10 in St. Louis, Chimaev faced Danis in a freestyle wrestling match, pinning him in the opening minute before an illegal guillotine attempt by Danis sparked a team-wide brawl. Chimaev, who was scheduled to wrestle former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the RAF 14 co-main event, acknowledged the underlying tension prior to the event, stating to ESPN, Whatever s—'s happening, we're ready.

Arman Tsarukyan Dominates Dillon Danis at RAF 14

The hostility carried directly into Friday night’s crossover championship showdown at RAF 14, where Tsarukyan wasted little time establishing control. Coming off a first-round knockout victory over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in September, the top-ranked 155-pound contender put on a wrestling clinic against the veteran grappler, continuing an active 2026 campaign that saw him go 7-1 across eight appearances in the organization.

🚨 ARMAN TSARUKYAN AND DILLON DANIS BRAWL AT THE RAF 14 PRESS CONFERENCE pic.twitter.com/udVciA9gG8 — https://x.com/acdmma_/status/2113392245663526926

The inaugural Real American Freestyle middleweight crossover championship bout began with a quick referee warning after Tsarukyan appeared to slap Danis. Tsarukyan then secured a push out and a takedown to build an early lead. He quickly piled on further points through additional step-outs and takedowns, pushing his advantage to a 10-0 shut-out before the end of the first period to seal the victory by technical superiority.

Post-Match Confrontation and Future Plans in Abu Dhabi

Old habits die hard in combat sports, and the conclusion of the match nearly triggered a repeat of the press conference violence. As Danis attempted to regain his footing, Tsarukyan stepped on him, prompting security to flood the mats once again to stave off a brawl.

Photo: Yahoo Sports

Tsarukyan, however, made it clear that personal animosity remains between the two camps.

No it’s over if we fight together. Arman Tsarukyan, via Mmafighting

Looking ahead, Tsarukyan turns his attention to a swift return to competition, preparing for another wrestling appearance in Abu Dhabi in three weeks while holding out hope that his next fight comes against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

I’m wrestling back to back with high level grapples. Come to support me in Abu Dhabi. Arman Tsarukyan, via Mmafighting