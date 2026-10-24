Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro Face Off in Brazil Runoff

Brazilian voters head to the polls on October 25, 2026, for a high-stakes presidential runoff between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Flávio Bolsonaro, following a surprise first-round result and deep polarization over the nation’s democratic institutions.

First-Round Surprises and the Conservative Surge in Congress

The October 4 first-round general election delivered a stunning outcome that upended pre-election polling across the country. Flávio Bolsonaro secured 47% of the presidential vote—representing more than two million votes with a total of 56 million suffrages compared to 54 on that of his rival—pulling ahead of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who finished with 45% (or 45.16%). Flávio Bolsonaro’s precise share was 47.03%.

At the same time, the Liberal Party led by the Bolsonaro family won 121 of 513 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 28 of 81 Senate seats. That performance established the party as the dominant force in both legislative chambers, marking the largest single-party delegation since the adoption of the 1988 Constitution. The Liberal Party and its allies will occupy 49 of the 81 Senate seats compared to 27 for the left.

VÁ AO MERCADO BRASIL TÁ TUDO CARO!LULA QUEBROU O BRASIL pic.twitter.com/GFpEoJh6sW — https://x.com/flaviobolsonaro/status/2111445210144120951

Flávio Bolsonaro, who advanced to the runoff, began his political career by serving four consecutive mandates in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro after being elected at 21 years of age. In 2018, riding the wave of the far-right surge that brought his father to power, he secured a seat in the Senate. Four years later, he acted as rapporteur for the controversial “PEC das Praias” legislation, which aimed to transfer specific federal coastal lands to private individuals or local authorities.

The legislative gains by the Liberal Party (PL), which expanded its presence to 121 deputies and 28 senators, built upon a political vehicle that had previously integrated into various governing coalitions before Jair Bolsonaro joined the party in 2021 as his ninth political affiliation.

Digital Campaigns, Deepfakes, and Institutional Flashpoints

As the campaign moved toward the October 25 runoff, digital platforms and artificial intelligence became central battlegrounds. Fact-checking organizations like Aos Fatos and Lupa ramped up verification efforts to counter viral synthetic media, including deepfakes featuring fabricated voters and manipulated audio. The coalition supporting Lula filed a formal complaint with the Superior Electoral Court on October 13, accusing Gemini and the Mode IA of Google of having invented declarations attributed to the president concerning organized crime and terrorism.

The legal and political battles also drew in international actors.

Viral content on social networks included videos featuring figures such as Dona Maria, an elderly Brazilian grandmother whose videos supporting Flávio Bolsonaro totaled more than 100 million views, alongside artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes and manipulated images touching upon prominent public personalities and news anchors from TV Globo.

Economic Measures and Last-Minute Social Spending

Faced with a tight race, the administration rolled out a series of social programs and economic interventions during the final weeks of the campaign. Critics characterized the spending push as a desperate electoral maneuver, while supporters argued the measures were vital to protect vulnerable populations against economic slowdowns.

Photo: Lemonde

Public opinion surveys ahead of the final vote showed the two candidates running neck-and-neck. An inquiry by the Datafolha institute placed both contenders at 50% of voting intentions, narrowing an earlier advantage held by the conservative challenger who had led by four points two weeks prior.

Voter Sentiment Across Diaspora Communities

The polarization extended far beyond Brazil’s borders. Data compiled from the Superior Electoral Court showed that Lula won 57.8% of valid votes cast in Canada (representing 12,508 votes) compared to 32.5% (7,043 votes) for Flávio Bolsonaro, outperforming his opponent across electoral zones in Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, and Toronto, with Toronto giving the challenger his highest Canadian share at 38.16%.