Home » Entertainment » 82MAJOR Sells Out Sixth Solo Concert ’82CLUB : out of control’ in Seoul

Hip-hop boy band 82MAJOR kicks off their sixth solo concert, “82CLUB : out of control,” on October 24 and 25, 2026, at the Yes24 Live Hall in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. The two-day event achieved an immediate sellout upon the general ticket release, underscoring the group’s surging ticket power.

What to Know About the Seoul Concert

82MAJOR performs their “82CLUB : out of control” concert at Yes24 Live Hall on October 24 and 25.

General admission tickets sold out immediately upon release, cementing the group’s status as a performance-focused idol group.

Attendees will participate in a special “high-bye” greeting session with members Nam Seong-mo, Park Seok-jun, Yoon Ye-chan, Cho Sung-il, Hwang Seong-bin, and Kim Do-gyun following the concert.

Concert Sellout and Fan Engagement at Yes24 Live Hall

The six-member ensemble, managed by Great M Entertainment, arrives at the Yes24 Live Hall following a series of domestic and international concerts, fan-cons, and major festival appearances. Their growing reputation as a “performance-focused idol” group drove the rapid sellout of the Seoul weekend engagement.

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To mark the occasion, 82MAJOR has organized a post-concert “high-bye” event. Members will personally see off fans and exchange greetings, extending direct interaction following the concert.

Recent Career Milestones and Chart Success

The group enters their sixth solo series on the heels of notable commercial milestones. Their second single album, HEAT, featuring the title track “Like Fire,” surpassed 150,000 copies in initial sales while topping the Bugs real-time music chart.

That momentum translated into broadcast victories. 82MAJOR claimed their first music show trophy on MBC M and MBC Every1’s Show Champion roughly three years after their debut, followed by a win on ENA’s K-Pop Up Chart Show.

Trophy Sweeps and Upcoming Festival Appearances

The group’s industry footprint expanded through multiple accolades, including wins at the 2026 K World Dream Awards, the Spotv K-Pop Awards, and China’s Weibo International Entertainment Awards.

Their festival itinerary has kept them active, featuring performances at the 2026 Weverse Con Festival, Idol Radio Live in Kuala Lumpur, and the Nol Festival. Great M Entertainment confirmed that 82MAJOR’s packed calendar extends to an upcoming appearance at the Melon Music Awards (MMA 2026) scheduled for November 15.