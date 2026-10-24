Public School Partnerships | West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind

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West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) in Romney, West Virginia, provides specialized education, residential programming, and career pathways for eligible students across the state. Operating through campus-based instruction and community engagement, the institution serves children and young adults who are Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Blind, or Low Vision.

The Romney campus integrates specialized academics with hands-on training initiatives. Among these offerings is the Academy for Career Connections (AC²), which focuses on career and technical education for qualifying attendees. Additionally, the school maintains robust Public School Partnerships to expand community access and support statewide educational integration.

Campus Life and Specialized Programs

Situated in Romney, the facility combines classroom instruction with a structured residential program, athletic leagues, and outreach services designed to support students and families. Throughout the academic year, the institution hosts targeted discovery events to introduce eligible West Virginia residents to its specialized resources.

An aerial view of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind campus in Romney during the fall season.

Upcoming recruitment and discovery initiatives include scheduled campus programs tailored for students ages 10 and older.

Outreach and Statewide Access

Beyond its residential enrollment, WVSDB operates outreach programs designed to assist local educational agencies and families throughout West Virginia. These services provide technical assistance, professional development, and specialized instructional support for students receiving education in local districts.

Eligibility for specialized programs and residential placement at the Romney campus extends to West Virginia students who meet specific hearing and vision criteria. The institution continues to coordinate with regional public school systems to identify students who can benefit from its specialized curriculum and accessible technology.