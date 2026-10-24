Zion Suzuki helps Aston Villa defeat Manchester City 2-1

Zion Suzuki Seals Aston Villa Victory Over Manchester City

Japan national team goalkeeper Zion Suzuki delivered a standout performance with six crucial saves, helping Aston Villa secure a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Villa Park on October 24, 2026, as reported by FOOTBALL ZONE.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What happened: Zion Suzuki stopped multiple high-velocity shots from Manchester City’s attack, securing three points for Aston Villa.

Breaking the Unbeaten Run at Villa Park

The match began with early drama when Manchester City defender Marc Guéhi lost possession in his own half. Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn seized the loose ball and launched a counter-attack, feeding forward Nicolas Jackson, who fired a sharp shot past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to open the scoring in the sixth minute, according to web.gekisaka.jp. Manchester City immediately ramped up pressure, but Suzuki stood firm under intense examination.

In the thirteenth minute, Iliman Ndiaye cut inside to unleash a curling left-footed strike that Suzuki pushed away with a sharp dive. Shortly after, Jeremy Doku found Rayan Cherki inside the box for a direct shot. Suzuki reacted swiftly to smother the low effort, keeping Villa ahead through the first half.

Defending the Lead Against Haaland and City’s Attack

Manchester City leveled the score early in the second half when Ndiaye crossed from the right wing, allowing Erling Haaland to drive a powerful header into the left corner past a helpless Suzuki. Ibrahim Mbaye surged down the right flank and crossed for Jackson, who slotted home his second goal of the match to restore Villa’s lead.

Photo: ｄメニューニュース

Manchester City pushed heavily for a second equalizer late in the match. In the twenty-third minute, a misdirected clearance from Emiliano Buendía fell straight to Josko Gvardiol in the penalty area. Suzuki rushed off his line immediately, cutting down the angle and blocking Gvardiol’s shot to preserve the narrow advantage.

Overcoming Historical Struggles

The fixture carried added weight due to Manchester City's recent historical record at Villa Park. According to dmenu.ne.jp, City had not won an away fixture against Aston Villa since a 2-1 victory in January 2021, establishing a drought at the Birmingham venue.

References