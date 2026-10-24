Chef Michel Sarran Reveals How a Business with His Daughters Cost Him €1 Million

Former Top Chef judge and celebrated French chef Michel Sarran revealed that a restaurant chain he launched with his two daughters, Emma and Camille, thrived initially before collapsing during the COVID-19 pandemic, costing him one million euros in personal investments and triggering severe insomnia and acute financial distress at age 60.

From Medical Studies to Michelin Stars in Toulouse

Born on April 18, 1961, in Nogaro in the Gers department, Michel Sarran did not initially pursue a career in gastronomy. He first completed unsuccessful studies in medicine before working as a waiter at his parents’ farm guest house in Saint-Martin-d’Armagnac. After transitioning to professional kitchens and working in a Parisian Italian restaurant, he trained under Alain Ducasse across multiple establishments. Sarran ultimately opened his eponymous restaurant in Toulouse in 1995, earning his first Michelin star in 1996 and a second star seven years later, before losing that second distinction in 2023. Previously serving as a member of the jury on the culinary program Top Chef on M6, Sarran appeared on the YouTube podcast Aneto to discuss one of his most significant professional failures that resulted in substantial financial losses.

The Rise and Fall of Croq’Michel

Years before the global health crisis, Sarran’s daughters Emma and Camille—born from his union with former wife Françoise—approached him with a career pivot. Having initially chosen not to follow their father’s career path, the two young women wanted to change their lives and capitalize on their father’s culinary reputation, with one of them telling him: I’m sure we must be able to do something with your name . Sarran noted that he never felt it was his place to dictate what his daughters should do professionally. The trio founded Croq’Michel as three business partners. Sarran stated on the YouTube podcast Aneto that the business performed exceptionally well at the outset, though he acknowledged having invested quite a bit into the venture. However, he admitted a critical operational miscalculation: failing to deploy the concept through a structured mass-market franchise model from the beginning. Sarran explained that independent restaurateurs lack the specialized infrastructure required to manage large-scale multi-unit development, stating: We are not developers. That’s another job .

Financial Collapse and Personal Toll

The convergence of personal capital deployment and pandemic-era restrictions proved catastrophic for the venture. Sarran invested one million euros of his own money into the project just as government-mandated lockdowns hit the hospitality sector. The Covid passing through, right in the teeth, and I lost 1 million euros , Sarran recounted in the Aneto podcast. The financial strain exacted a heavy psychological toll on the chef, then 60 years old. Sarran admitted he experienced debilitating anxiety, crying spells, and prolonged sleep deprivation while grappling with the fear of losing his life’s work, remembering how he felt he was two fingers away from death and everything was chaining together and thinking: Arrived at 60 years old and everything is going to leave .

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Despite the immense financial losses and the psychological weight of the ordeal, Sarran successfully restructured his professional obligations by signing new contracts and returning to television work, notably appearing on La meilleure boulangerie de France. Sarran emphasized that the commercial failure of Croq’Michel did not damage his relationship with his daughters Emma and Camille, preserving familial bonds while closing a painful chapter of economic loss. Reflecting on the ordeal, he concluded that he is now past it and proud to have done it, though a complete accounting of all associated business liabilities remains undisclosed.