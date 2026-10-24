Bears coach Ben Johnson lauds run defense after Patriots win

The Chicago Bears secured a 30–24 victory against the New England Patriots in Week 7 at Soldier Field, driven by offensive creativity under head coach Ben Johnson and standout performances from quarterback Caleb Williams. The win featured contributions across all three offensive levels, helping the team surpass 100 rushing yards for the first time since Week 4.

Diverse Playmakers and Improved Rushing Lead Johnson to Victory

Johnson’s offense leaned heavily on a diverse set of playmakers to dismantle the Patriots’ defensive structure. Luther Burden III started the contest with a scorching pace, while Colston Loveland found his rhythm in the middle stanzas before Rome Odunze delivered crucial receptions in the fourth quarter. The offensive line eventually found its footing late in the matchup, pushing the team past the 100-yard rushing threshold for the first time since Week 4. Williams engineered several dynamic plays throughout the evening, though missed opportunities—including a missed field goal—left additional points on the field.

Defensive Improvements Against the Run

While the offense hummed, Johnson lauded a run defense that restricted New England to just 70 yards on 17 carries. This performance followed a similar outing the previous week where the unit held NFL leading rusher Bijan Robinson to 61 yards on nine attempts against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson pointed to improved fundamentals and technique up front as the primary catalysts for the turnaround.

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“It starts with technique and fundamentals, and that’s something that we’ve been harping on up front from the springtime,” Johnson said. “I think we continue to improve in terms of our strike and our shed and our ability to bottle up and not create running lanes. We’re setting the edge a little bit better as a defense, better than maybe we were to start the season.”

Johnson also emphasized a collective playstyle aimed at keeping every defender visible in the frame by the whistle. Defensively coordinated by Dennis Allen, the unit successfully protected against deep explosive pass attempts while attempting to force opponents into second-and-long and third-down scenarios.

Bears HC Ben Johnson Reacts to HUGE Win Over Patriots | FULL Press Conference

Defensive Lapses Allow Explosive Plays and a Late Touchdown

Despite the win, defensive lapses prevented a complete performance. The defense struggled to contain big plays throughout the night, mirroring earlier concerns about the unit’s vulnerability to explosive gains. The most glaring breakdown occurred with just three seconds remaining in the first half and the ball resting at the Chicago 48-yard line.

Quarterback Drake Maye executed a short dump-off pass to running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who ran through the secondary for a touchdown that narrowed the Chicago lead to 20–14. Johnson expressed frustration over the execution of the pass rush and the failure to secure the tackle in a situational drill heavily practiced during training camp and walkthroughs.

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“There was some execution that we felt like, in terms of the rush, we need to be cleaner on,” Johnson said. “It’s one of those things, you work these situational plays so much over the course of camp, so much in the walkthroughs leading up into a game. It gets coached. It gets talked about. We rep it. We do it full speed over the course of the year. We do it slow. And so when that moment comes, we have to be at our best, and we simply weren’t.”

Eli Raridon’s third-quarter touchdown added to the defensive miscues that kept New England within striking distance. The Bears head coach acknowledged that coaching and tackling fundamentals during critical juncture moments require immediate correction as the team prepares for upcoming fixtures.

After watching tape of Thursday night's 30-24 win over Patriots, Bears HC Ben Johnson discussed Luther Burden III's impact, Cole Kmet's knee injury and more:https://t.co/pVRs2OyAlh — https://x.com/LarryMayer/status/2113745112094183703