Royal Caribbean Cruise Diverted to Canada Due to Storms, Fox News Says

More than 5,000 passengers who boarded Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) vessel Oasis of the Seas in New Jersey expecting a seven-day tropical getaway to Florida and the Bahamas instead found themselves diverted to Halifax, Nova Scotia, due to threatening East Coast weather systems, Fox News reported.

Royal Caribbean Offers Vouchers and Refunds to Travelers

Capacity & Scale: The voyage affected over 5,000 travelers who received roughly 12 hours’ notice regarding the massive itinerary overhaul.

The voyage affected over 5,000 travelers who received roughly 12 hours’ notice regarding the massive itinerary overhaul. Financial Mitigation: Passengers on the Oasis of the Seas received a 50% travel voucher along with refunds for pre-paid shore excursions. Similar weather-related disruptions on the Independence of the Seas yielded onboard credits ranging from $300 to $500 depending on stateroom tier, according to Royal Caribbean Blog.

Storm Systems Disrupting East Coast Itineraries

The Oasis of the Seas departed New Jersey on October 18, 2026, carrying thousands of vacationers who had packed for warm-weather climates. However, approaching maritime storms off the East Coast forced corporate operations to abandon scheduled stops in Port Canaveral and the Bahamas.

Passengers received notification of the sudden change the evening before departure, leaving little time to adjust wardrobes meant for the tropics to the chilly Canadian climate. Daytime temperatures in Halifax hovered in the upper 40s to low 50s, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s.

The operational pivot mirrored concurrent weather-driven disruptions across the fleet. Royal Caribbean Blog reported that Subtropical Storm Josephine forced the 3,858-passenger Independence of the Seas to cancel a planned voyage to Bermuda, rerouting instead to Saint John, New Brunswick.

Vessel Name Original Destination Rerouted Destination Reported Compensation Oasis of the Seas Bahamas / Florida Halifax, Nova Scotia 50% travel voucher + excursion refunds Independence of the Seas Bermuda Saint John, New Brunswick $300–$500 onboard credit per stateroom

Displaced Passengers React to Abrupt Climate Shift

Reactions among the displaced travelers varied significantly. Marie Durning of New Jersey told CTV News, “My husband said to me, ‘This is a joke, right?’ I have my winter hat and earmuffs, but I forgot my scarf.”

Others expressed irony at the geographic reversal. Nicholas Meli drove seven hours with his family from Toronto to New Jersey to board the ship, only to find himself sent back toward Canadian waters. “I am already from Canada, and I wanted to go to the Bahamas,” Meli told CTV News.

Despite the abrupt climate shift, many patrons elected to absorb the logistical friction without disruption. Dwayne Hicks of Philadelphia told CTV News, “Due to the fact that we spent a nice penny on this trip, I told everybody to take out their frustrations before they get on the cruise ship, because once we get on the ship, I don’t want to hear about that.” Jim Matthews of New Jersey echoed that sentiment, telling the outlet, “It is the way the dice fell for us, but I’m grateful and I’m going to make the best of it. And I have found out that Halifax is a beautiful city.”

Photo: CTV News

Cruise Line Ignores Requests for Comment on Diversion

The New York Post reported that the cruise line did not respond to requests for comment regarding the sudden shift.

The diversion also triggered administrative and documentation challenges for travelers who had prepared solely for U.S. and Caribbean entry parameters. Royal Caribbean’s advisory communications reminded guests of documentation requirements for entering Canada, noting that while passport books or cards are recommended, certain travelers required specific documentation or visas to comply with Canadian border entry protocols.

Royal Caribbean diverts cruise ship to Canada due to East Coast storm | The Cruise Brief, 19 Oct

Following a 24-hour port call in Halifax, the Oasis of the Seas departed Wednesday evening for three days at sea before its scheduled return to New Jersey.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Royal Caribbean Bahamas Cruise Rerouted to Canada — Oasis of the Seas Sent to Halifax