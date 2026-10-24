Adéla Jergová Debuts on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Singer Adéla Jergová stepped out for a late-night dinner in New York City wearing a chocolate-brown t-shirt, low-rise jeans, an oversize black leather jacket, and matching Margiela Tabis, following her broadcast debut and musical performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Yahoo reported.

The Late-Night Transition to Low-Key Denim

Adéla swapped her on-screen red leather pants and bedazzled Saint Laurent heels for casual low-rise denim and a brown tee after her late-night appearance.

During the broadcast, she delivered a theatrical performance of her single “Nicole Kidman” while wearing a bedazzled Luis De Javier bra, a sparkly Bonet Studio cami, and a custom Julia O’Callaghan skirt.

Actor Nicole Kidman previously discussed Adéla’s music video and New York show dates during her own appearance on the late-night program last month.

Trading Stage Glamour for Margiela Tabis

The transition from television stage to city street marked a sharp shift in wardrobe for the singer, known mononymously as Adéla. After wrapping her interview segment and musical set on the late-night talk show, she and boyfriend Jackson Shanks headed out for dinner in the city. The after-party look leaned into relaxed proportions, pairing an oversize black leather jacket with low-rise jeans and Margiela Tabis.

ADÉLA JERGOVÁ entregando TUDO em sua performance de “NICOLE KIDMAN” no The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 💋✨#adela #adelajergova #aintinla #thetonightshow #thetonightshowstarringjimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/tIRNQLd0pa — https://x.com/adelacorebr/status/2113585592592224373

That casual ensemble stood in direct contrast to the high-shine aesthetics she brought to the studio stage earlier in the evening. For her performance of the track “Nicole Kidman,” styled by Chris Horan, she wore a custom Julia O’Callaghan skirt, a Luis De Javier bedazzled bra, a Bonet Studio cami, an Ella Mae garter, Louboutin boots, and chunky Pandora diamonds.

The Muse Connection on Late-Night Television

The single’s title nods directly to actor Nicole Kidman, whose famous film scenes Adéla recreated in the official music video. The connection came full circle last month when Kidman appeared on the same talk show, telling host Jimmy Fallon that she had seen the video and praising the musician as “that’s too much to even think about,” according to Adéla’s remarks on the broadcast.

“She’s my muse. She’s the coolest,” Adéla said of Kidman’s public nod, recalling how the actor had promoted her upcoming New York performance dates on air. “She’s doing charity work by mentioning my name all over the town.”

Event Segment Outfit Details Key Collaborators Late-Night Interview Red leather pants, bedazzled Saint Laurent heels Chris Horan (Stylist) Television Performance Luis De Javier bra, Bonet Studio cami, Julia O’Callaghan skirt, Ella Mae garter, Louboutin boots, Pandora diamonds Chris Horan (Stylist) Dinner Date Chocolate-brown t-shirt, low-rise jeans, oversize black leather jacket, Margiela Tabis Jackson Shanks (Companion)

The dinner outing followed an active schedule of promotional appearances and live performances in New York City, anchoring the singer’s television debut in both high-concept stage fashion and understated street style.