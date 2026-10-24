Katia Mosally Reveals Relationship With Eric Kurzydlo on Instagram

Katia Mosally, the 39-year-old entertainment personality known for her roles on TV4’s Idol and Förrädarna, has publicly revealed her relationship with 33-year-old Eric Kurzydlo on Instagram. Speaking to Expressen, Mosally admitted she initially feared the cross-continental romance would fade during her summer in Los Angeles.

The relationship began in the spring after the couple matched on the dating app Hinge. Mosally noted that Kurzydlo was one of only two or three men she actually engaged with on the platform, singling him out as the first and best connection she made.

The Bottom Line

The Romance: Katia Mosally and Eric Kurzydlo have been dating for roughly two months, having first connected on Hinge in the spring.

Katia Mosally and Eric Kurzydlo have been dating for roughly two months, having first connected on Hinge in the spring. The Distance: Despite Mosally maintaining her base in Los Angeles, the couple sustained their connection through daily FaceTime dates before reuniting in Sweden.

Despite Mosally maintaining her base in Los Angeles, the couple sustained their connection through daily FaceTime dates before reuniting in Sweden. Next Steps: Kurzydlo is set to accompany Mosally when she returns to Los Angeles following the upcoming New Year transition.

Overcoming Summer Distance and Daily FaceTime Dates

Maintaining a cross-border relationship proved demanding as Mosally split her time between her professional commitments in Sweden and her established base in Los Angeles. To bridge the gap, the pair relied heavily on digital communication while she was away. “We Facetimed every day, had Facetime dates,” Mosally told Expressen.

She confessed that the logistical strain nearly caused her to write off the romance entirely before the autumn return. “I actually thought it would die out during the summer, with the distance and all. I figured we’d pick it up later when I get home, because he is the best person in the world,” she shared.

Once Mosally returned to Sweden, however, the dynamic solidified. “Then I came back here and it turned out like this… It felt right,” she added.

Introducing the New Partner on Instagram and to Family

In mid-October, Mosally debuted her relationship publicly by sharing a birthday tribute to Kurzydlo on Instagram, detailing his passion for film, love of Halloween, and optimistic outlook. Hänt reported that the post highlighted how easy and grounding she finds their dynamic together.

Photo: Hänt

The introduction to her family involved a lighthearted text message sent on her mother’s birthday. Initially skeptical, Mosally’s mother reacted with tears upon receiving a picture and confirmation of the relationship, prompting Mosally to playfully question if her mother was simply eager to see her settled.

Looking ahead, the couple is taking an adaptable approach to their upcoming travel arrangements. When Mosally heads back to Los Angeles after the turn of the year, Kurzydlo will make the trip alongside her. “We’ll take it as it comes. You know what, when it feels this right, you find a solution,” she told Expressen.

Background and Career

Born on April 26, 1987, Mosally grew up in Alvik, Stockholm. Before her television career, she studied law at Stockholm University, alongside studies at Glasgow and Harvard, and built a career working with international marketing in the music industry at Capitol Records in Los Angeles, where she collaborated with artists such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and Shawn Mendes. Her television career includes joining the Idol jury in 2021, winning the inaugural season of Förrädarna in 2023, hosting the after-show Gravkammaren since 2024, and co-hosting the Rockbjörnen music awards in September 2026 alongside Pontus Bjernekull Mörner.

Photo: Expressen