Everton opens talks for January move for Marcus Rashford

Everton have opened discussions over a potential January move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to a report by Football Transfers, as the club looks to address attacking needs following a summer transfer window.

Fantasy & Market Impact

A potential switch to Merseyside could involve locking down a primary starting role under David Moyes.

Transfer Market Valuation: United held a €30 million valuation during the summer window, a fee that alongside his substantial wages remains the primary hurdle for potential suitors.

The Everton Attack and the Search for Disruption

Everton’s pursuit of attacking reinforcement stems from a summer window that left the squad dangerously light in the final third. After failing to land Folarin Balogun, the club entered the campaign with Thierno Barry as their only recognized senior striker. David Moyes needs a forward line capable of stretching defenses, arriving dynamically in transition, and generating danger from angles that traditional target men cannot reproduce.

Rashford fits that profile on paper, offering the capability to operate from the left flank or centrally in a direct tactical setup. While his return to Manchester United under Michael Carrick has stalled following six scoreless starts, his previous loan spell at Barcelona yielded 14 goals and 15 assists. That productive stint in Spain proved that a specialized tactical structure can still unlock his elite modern forward qualities.

Financial Hurdles and the January Complexities

Constructing a viable deal remains the central obstacle for Everton’s front office. Manchester United maintained a €30 million valuation during summer inquiries, and that price tag—paired with Rashford’s heavy wage packet—effectively cooled immediate interest across the Premier League. Negotiating a structured permanent transfer or a protective loan agreement will dictate whether early exploratory talks materialize into a concrete bid.

Timing and player preference also complicate the timeline ahead of the winter window. Earlier in the year, Rashford showed a distinct reluctance to join another English club, making any domestic switch a matter of changing his stance on domestic career moves. Early discussions at this stage of the autumn calendar serve primarily as feasibility tests rather than guaranteed agreements.

Metric / Context Marcus Rashford Thierno Barry Current Club Manchester United Everton Recent Loan Productivity 14 goals, 15 assists (Barcelona) N/A Primary Position Winger / Forward Central Striker Current Valuation / Status €30 Million Asking Price Sole Recognized Out-and-Out Striker

David Moyes and the Revival Project Precedent

Managerial instincts will heavily influence how Everton approach the final terms of any potential agreement. David Moyes previously demonstrated an ability to restore out-of-form attacking talent by helping coax strong performances out of Jack Grealish last season. Applying that same template to Rashford would require simplifying responsibilities, reducing external media scrutiny, and leaning on strict positional discipline to awaken the forward’s instinct.

Whether that repair job succeeds depends entirely on whether Everton can shoulder the financial exposure of a high-profile gamble. The club requires an unpredictable edge to convert hard-working functional pressure into consistent momentum. If the financial package aligns with the sporting need, January may offer a calculated opportunity to secure a difference-maker.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.