Gerhard Erasmus hits 156 as Namibia beat Ireland by 31 runs

Namibia defeated Ireland by 31 runs in the second one-day international in Windhoek on October 24, 2026, leveling the five-match series at 1-1. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus scored an unbeaten 156 off 125 balls to set a 321-run total and later took two late wickets to seal the victory.

Erasmus and Brassell Lead Namibia to Victory

Gerhard Erasmus anchored the innings with a career-best 156* and later took the final two wickets of the game.

Jack Brassell led the way for the Namibia bowlers by tearing through the opposition with figures of 4-52.

Erasmus Drives Namibia to Imposing Total in Windhoek

Namibia posted 321-6 from their 50 overs after Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and chose to bowl first. Erasmus engineered the innings with his career-best 156 not out, supported heavily by Jan Frylinck, who contributed 76 runs from 90 deliveries. Ireland’s bowling attack struggled significantly during the death overs. Byron McDonough claimed a wicket with his very first delivery but ultimately leaked 71 runs, while Curtis Campher finished his 10-over allocation conceding 74 runs. Spinner Gavin Hoey provided the primary resistance for the visitors, matching his three-wicket haul from Wednesday’s fixture by returning figures of 3-53.

Stirling’s Knock Fades as Brassell Strikes

Set a target of 322, Ireland mounted a serious chase anchored by Stirling. The Ireland skipper notched his second half-century of the series with a fluent 77 off 71 balls. However, the innings fractured immediately after his dismissal, trapped leg before wicket by Jack Brassell. That breakthrough sparked a sharp collapse where Ireland lost three wickets for the addition of just six runs. Brassell capitalized on the momentum, dismantling the middle order by accounting for Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, and Campher to finish with team-best figures of 4-52.

Late Resistance Falls Short of Target

With Ireland slipping deep into trouble, a ninth-wicket partnership of 58 runs between Hoey and Jai Moondra briefly brought the tourists within striking distance of the target. The lower-order resistance evaporated when Moondra fell for 20 runs, caught and bowled by Erasmus. Tasked with finishing the game, Erasmus claimed the final two wickets to halt Ireland at 290 in 47.3 overs, securing the 31-run victory. The five-game series resumes on Tuesday in Windhoek as Ireland continue their preparations ahead of next year’s World Cup qualifiers.

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