Michael Kortlever faces DSL outages due to 1&1 and Telekom dispute

In Bockum-Hövel, resident Michael Kortlever has faced recurring DSL outages for months due to a jurisdictional dispute between provider 1&1 and network owner Telekom, leaving him without a reliable internet connection while both companies repeatedly misconfigure and fail to resolve the underlying hardware routing errors.

The Contract Upgrade That Triggered Months of Outages

Michael Kortlever’s connectivity problems began shortly after he accepted an offer from 1&1 as a long-standing customer, upgrading his connection to a DSL250 tariff at the same price as his previous DSL100 line. wa.de reported that Kortlever signed the new contract on January 6, with an activation date set for January 9. Telekom acted faster than scheduled, switching the Ringstraße house to the higher-speed profile on January 6 before 1&1 had authorized the line, which immediately severed Kortlever’s internet access.

When Kortlever contacted the owner of the local distribution box on Hohenhöveler Straße, technicians measured the physical line and found no faults. Meanwhile, 1&1’s call center blamed the outage on the premature activation date, stating the line could not be released before January 9, though they provided a temporary mobile network modem. Days later, the exact same Telekom technician who originally performed the switch discovered that a cable inside the street distribution box had been plugged into the wrong port, apparently because a colleague remained uninformed about the speed upgrade.

Recurring Cabling Errors Cause Repeated Outages

The misconfiguration inside the street cabinet quickly turned into a monthly routine. A month after the initial incident, a duplicate outage occurred for the exact same reason. By September, a repair technician marked the frequently misplaced cable inside the distribution box with red paint to deter other workers from moving it, yet the exact same misrouting happened again in October.

When the connection dropped once more on October 13, 1&1 insisted on conducting remote diagnostics while Kortlever was away at work. His partner fielded calls from support technicians who repeatedly insisted she disconnect a non-existent yellow data cable from the Fritzbox router. Kortlever had completely rewired the house years earlier using gray cabling without issue, rendering the troubleshooting script entirely useless.

Missed On-Site Appointments and Ongoing Resolution Efforts

An on-site technician appointment was scheduled for October 16 between 8:00 AM and 2:00 PM, requiring Kortlever’s partner to wait at the Ringstraße address. The technician never arrived and left no notice, yet operation logs from a connected webcam showed the internet connection spontaneously returning at 12:14 PM. When questioned, the provider’s hotline operators stated they had no record of what caused the restoration.

Telekom has since announced it will review the final network segment feeding the property. However, the recurring failures have already prompted Kortlever to cancel his contract with 1&1 entirely. Meanwhile, fiber-optic expansion teams continue civil engineering work across Heessen, with trenching scheduled for completion by the end of the year to gradually bring new high-speed connections live.