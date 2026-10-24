London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that the force received a letter in January 2019 containing allegations about Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, but opted not to share the details with other law enforcement agencies. The disclosure follows investigations into the 82-year-old in the Philippines and concurrent statements from royal family representatives regarding historical police warnings.

Metropolitan Police Review Handling of Security Concerns

The Metropolitan Police stated that records show the January 2019 letter was routed directly to the MPS Protection Command to raise concerns in relation to the security of the Duchess of Sussex. According to NBC News, the command reviewed the document and decided to forward the contents to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness, omitting any cross-agency notifications to other law enforcement agencies. The force is currently reviewing the incident to determine whether a referral to the United Kingdom’s Independent Office for Police Conduct is warranted.

Met Police under scrutiny over Thomas Markle allegations | Sunrise

A notable timeline discrepancy emerged regarding when the duchess was first notified. Meghan stated publicly that she was informed of disturbing allegations against her father in 2018. Addressing the conflict between the 2018 recollection and the 2019 police record, a spokesperson told NBC News that she “may have been mistaken by a few months.” Further corroborating the record, Metro reported that a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said if police had a time-stamped record confirming the letter was reviewed in 2019, then that “should be treated as the accurate reference point for when it was received and shared with the Duchess”.

Authorities in Philippines Investigate Thomas Markle Sr

The disclosures compound public scrutiny following reports indicating that authorities in the Philippines are investigating Thomas Markle Sr. over claims that child sexual abuse images were kept at his home. The allegations were initially reported by British tabloid The Sun, which published photographs of the suspect’s son, Thomas Markle Jr., signing a sworn statement submitted to police.

Photo: nbcbayarea.com

Entity / Individual Reported Action / Statement Primary Outlet Metropolitan Police Confirmed receipt of 2019 letter; reviewed records for Protection Command. NBC News Thomas Markle Sr. Denied all allegations, calling them “sick lies.” Daily Mail Philippine Authorities Confirmed ongoing investigation into allegations. NBC Bay Area Federal Bureau of Investigation Stated awareness of allegations and willingness to support Philippine authorities. NBC News

Thomas Markle Sr. has strongly denied the accusations through statements given to Britain’s Daily Mail, characterizing them as fabrications. Meanwhile, his daughter, Samantha Markle, similarly dismissed the claims in comments to the Daily Mail, asserting there was no merit to the assertions made by her brother. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is monitoring the situation, stating it remains “aware of the allegations and will provide support, as appropriate, to the Philippine authorities.”

Operational Context of the Royal Return

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