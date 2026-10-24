Google Health Version 5.11 Adds Fitbit and Glucose Updates

Google Health version 5.11 is rolling out across Android and iOS devices, bringing major feature expansions including Fitbit Air integration, enhanced automatic workout detection, broader continuous glucose monitor support, and refined sleep tracking.

Fitbit Air Gains Health Guardian Capabilities

The rollout brings the Health Guardian suite to the Fitbit Air for users subscribed to Google Health Premium. These features were initially introduced on the Pixel Watch 5.

The update introduces Blood Pressure Trends and Insulin Resistance Trends to the device. These metrics require consecutive days of wear to generate frequent reports. Blood Pressure Trends requires five consecutive days of tracking, while Insulin Resistance Trends necessitates seven or more consecutive days and nights.

Google Increases Automatic Activity Tracking for Pixel and Fitbit

Google has updated the Fitbit Air, Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Watch 5 to increase automatic activity tracking capabilities from approximately 10 activities to up to 100.

The devices now factor in user workout routines, historical data, and manual edits to achieve higher detection accuracy and reduce missed workouts. Workouts meeting a 15-minute default threshold with a sustained elevated heart rate are automatically logged, with summaries transmitting to the Google Health app within 30 minutes.

Google Health 5.11 rolling out expanded 100+ activity detection to Fitbit Air, Pixel Watch https://t.co/QneG4Vh3Dj by @technacity — https://x.com/9to5Google/status/2113701186943508754

Glucose Tracking Updates and Lingo by Abbott Integration

The app updates blood glucose terminology to simply “Glucose” across all charts and graphs. Users can also configure custom time-in-range goals within the Metabolic section under the Health tab.

US users can now connect Lingo by Abbott directly to the Google Health app. This integration allows glucose data to display in the app within 30 minutes of a reading. Google Health Premium subscribers can utilize Google Health Coach to query specific glucose trends.

Build 5.11 Refines Awake Detection and Nap Editing

The version 5.11 build refines awake detection accuracy by incorporating steps data to better identify short awakenings, such as getting up during the night. The update also lets users remove incorrect naps directly from the nap card.

Google Health 5.11 is currently available via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.